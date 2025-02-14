Future Horizons to Release "Good Times with Out-of-Sync Grandkids: Activities for Grown-ups and Children with Sensory Processing Differences"
As a preschool teacher, Carol Stock Kranowitz was intrigued by why some children reacted differently to sensory stimuli. This curiosity led her to explore sensory integration and write "The Out-of-Sync Child" (1998) to help parents and teachers support children with sensory challenges. Alongside colleague Joye Newman, she co-authors the "In-Sync Child" series, providing fun, functional activities for all children, with and without developmental differences.
Arlington, TX, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- If you have an out-of-sync grandchild and are looking for enjoyable interactions, this book is for you. It is part of the Out-of-Sync Series, intended to help parents, teachers, relatives, and professionals support kids with sensory processing differences.
"Good Times with Out-of-Sync Grandkids" is a guide for making memories. It includes more than fifty activities that the fictional Grammy and Pops have enjoyed over the years with their fictional grandchildren, Carrie, Darwin, and Edward. You may have met the kids in "The Out-of-Sync Family: A Story about Sensory Differences" (Sensory World, 2023).
The characters are imaginary, but their experiences are real, coming from the author’s life as a child, babysitter, mother, preschool teacher, special education consultant, Cub Scout leader, and grandparent. This book may trigger happy memories of what you, as a child, loved to do with your grandparents and may help you reanimate those shared experiences, adapting them to match your grandchild’s age, interest, and sensory differences.
Activities in the book address:
- Showing overresponsivity—or underresponsivity—to touch and movement
- Craving—or avoiding—sensory stimulation
- Constantly—or hardly ever—on the go
- Confusion by what he or she hears, sees, feels, tastes, and smells
- Lacking energy/being limp
- Tripping on air, being clumsy, breaking things
- Picky or messy eating
- Being difficult to understand when speaking
- Acting socially awkward
- Being loving and kind, but anxious and lacking self-confidence
