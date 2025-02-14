Future Horizons to Release "Good Times with Out-of-Sync Grandkids: Activities for Grown-ups and Children with Sensory Processing Differences"

As a preschool teacher, Carol Stock Kranowitz was intrigued by why some children reacted differently to sensory stimuli. This curiosity led her to explore sensory integration and write "The Out-of-Sync Child" (1998) to help parents and teachers support children with sensory challenges. Alongside colleague Joye Newman, she co-authors the "In-Sync Child" series, providing fun, functional activities for all children, with and without developmental differences.