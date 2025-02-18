Kristy Scholar’s Newly Released "Good Things Happen Most of the Time, But Bad Things Happen... Sometimes" is a Children’s Book That Gently Explores Life's Ups and Downs
“Good Things Happen Most of the Time, But Bad Things Happen... Sometimes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kristy Scholar is a thoughtful and comforting book that helps children understand and process both joyful and difficult moments in life.
Hoyt Lakes, MN, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Good Things Happen Most of the Time, But Bad Things Happen... Sometimes”: a touching exploration of life’s highs and lows for young readers. “Good Things Happen Most of the Time, But Bad Things Happen... Sometimes” is the creation of published author, Kristy Scholar, a dedicated wife and mother who obtained her degree in paralegal studies from Mesabi Community College.
Scholar shares, “Sometimes in life, bad things happen too. We don’t always realize that because good things happen most of the time. In this book, the opposite of the good feelings and emotions are addressed as well. We all have different feelings and emotions in every different situation, and we need to be aware that bad things happen sometimes.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kristy Scholar’s new book is a valuable resource for parents, educators, and caregivers seeking to help children develop emotional awareness and resilience.
Consumers can purchase “Good Things Happen Most of the Time, But Bad Things Happen... Sometimes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Good Things Happen Most of the Time, But Bad Things Happen... Sometimes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
