First Analytics Welcomes Rob Stevens and Todd Gustafson as Managing Partners

First Analytics announces the appointment of Rob Stevens and Todd Gustafson, Ph.D., as Managing Partners, strengthening the company's leadership in advanced analytics and AI consulting. Rob and Todd each bring 30+ years of experience consulting to fortune 500 firms globally in supply chain, demand forecasting, safety, legal, marketing, pricing, operations among others. Together, they will help First Analytics broaden and enhance its service to clients across diverse industries.