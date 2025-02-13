First Analytics Welcomes Rob Stevens and Todd Gustafson as Managing Partners
First Analytics announces the appointment of Rob Stevens and Todd Gustafson, Ph.D., as Managing Partners, strengthening the company's leadership in advanced analytics and AI consulting. Rob and Todd each bring 30+ years of experience consulting to fortune 500 firms globally in supply chain, demand forecasting, safety, legal, marketing, pricing, operations among others. Together, they will help First Analytics broaden and enhance its service to clients across diverse industries.
Cary, NC, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- First Analytics, a leader in applying advanced analytic solutions and strategy consulting to companies in support of their application of AI in supply chain, operations, pricing, marketing, and safety initiatives, is pleased to announce the addition of Rob Stevens and Todd Gustafson as Managing Partners, deepening First Analytics commitment to providing world class analytic service to its broad range of global clientele.
Rob Stevens recently served as VP at First Analytics for 14 years, supporting initiatives in advanced analytics consulting in safety, forecasting, supply chain, and generative AI. Prior to First Analytics, Rob worked in leadership roles at SAS, Information Resources (now Circana), Accenture, Ernst & Young, and Marketing Analytics, with a total of over 30 years in the analytic consulting space. Rob has helped clients in the CPG, manufacturing, retail, railroad, automotive, utility and energy, and health and life sciences industries, with clients such as Union Pacific Railroad, Kellogg’s, SoCalGas, Toyota, and Fresenius-Kabi. In his new capacity, Rob will continue to support an expanding array of industry verticals with technical and strategic consulting leveraging generative and agentic AI.
Todd Gustafson, PhD, joins First Analytics from Ipsos MMA (Marketing Management Analytics), where he led global analytics from 2010-2021 and most recently as Chief Operating Officer. Previously, Todd worked in analytic consulting leadership roles at Accenture, Henry Rak Consulting Partners (now a part of McKinsey), Marketing Analytics, and ACNielsen, partnering with senior leadership at global clients delivering insights to help brands grow. His domain experience spans restaurant, retail, CPG, consumer durables, automotive, fuel, apparel, telco and others, and he has had the privilege of consulting to companies such as Starbucks, Adidas, Walmart, GE, Google, Darden, Wawa, and Mondelez. With over 35 years of experience, Todd brings a wealth of industry vertical expertise to enhance First Analytics breadth.
“We are excited to recognize Rob’s contributions to First Analytics with a move to Managing Partner, along with the addition of Todd as Managing Partner to help enable First Analytics in our next stage of growth,” said Mike Thompson, First Analytics CEO and co-founder of the firm. “Rob and Todd have worked together on and off over the past 20 years, and they bring a lot of synergy that will rapidly enhance First Analytics’leadership in the analytics and AI consulting space,” said Thompson. “First Analytics is providing critical leadership and software products to its clients as they grapple with a confusing array of rapidly changing AI tools and technologies to better enable business processes,” said Tom Davenport, Partner and co-Founder of First Analytics, and author of the “AI Advantage.” “First Analytics is building on a talented bench of top rate analytics, data architecture, and deep industry consultants to continue to lead the market,” said Davenport.
About First Analytics
First Analytics is a leading global expert in predictive analytics and AI. The company designs and implements predictive and prescriptive analytic, machine learning, and AI solutions for global clientele in rail, trucking, legal, CPG, restaurant, retail, manufacturing, energy and utilities, animal health, fuel, telco, automotive, among others. First Analytics was founded in 2009, and is headquartered in Cary, NC. To learn more, visit www.firstanalytics.com.
