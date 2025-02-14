AuthZed, the Authorization Platform, Leads the Industry Forward by Launching Expiring Relationships for Time-Bound Permissions
Just in Time for Valentine’s Day, Don’t Let A Relationship Linger Past Its Expiration Date.
New York, NY, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AuthZed, the authorization platform, leads the industry forward by launching expiring relationships as a way to create time-bound permissions in SpiceDB. Created by AuthZed, SpiceDB is inspired by Google Zanzibar, and is the standard open source permission system for applications with fine grained sharing capabilities. The Founders of AuthZed once helped make GIFEE (Google Infrastructure for Everyone Else) a possibility through their work at CoreOS, where they built Quay, the first enterprise docker registry; and now they are helping make Google style sharing for everyone else. Think Google Docs sharing capabilities for all applications.
"Authorization is essential for building secure applications with advanced sharing capabilities," said Larry Carvalho, Principal Consultant and Founder at RobustCloud. "SpiceDB, inspired by Google's approach to authorization, provides developers with a much-needed feature for managing fine-grained access control. By leveraging AuthZed’s expertise, developers can build the next generation of applications with greater efficiency, security, and flexibility."
Expiring relationships in everyday terms is providing access to certain data for a certain time period. For example, limiting edit access to a document to 24 hours. This feature enhances security and efficiency for enterprises by tying up loose ends when it comes to lingering authorization decisions.
“We’re the first provider in this space to implement expiring relationships,” said Jake Moshenko, CEO of AuthZed. “Before we launched this feature, users built time-bound permissions with our innovative caveats ReBAC-native policies invention, which was co-developed with Netflix, but as we worked more with enterprises we saw the need to refine this approach to full-fledged time-bound permissions to deliver higher performance at scale.”
Overall expiring relationships provides:
Time-bound access control
Prevent unintended lingering permissions decisions. For example, a contractor account won’t have indefinite access, thereby protecting sensitive information.
Session-based/ephemeral access, apply temporary access by default. Enables certain security workflows, prevent circulation of sensitive data by keeping it internal and governing access, rather than sending it elsewhere
Time-bound authorization evaluation at scale
Create as many expiring relations as you like without impacting permissions system performance
Dynamic (user defined) expiration values
With SpiceDB there is built in support, so you don’t need to write supporting code
The AuthZed team was founded by Jake Moshenko, Joey Schorr and Jimmy Zelinskie, who helped create the micro-services, docker and Kubernetes movement. This team is uniquely suited to lead forward the authorization platform space providing "Google-style" sharing to everyone else. SpiceDB is AuthZed’s love letter to Zanzibar.
About AuthZed
AuthZed is the authorization platform. Start using AuthZed today for one application, and see the benefits of your developers being able to create innovative sharing capabilities, while also scaling their applications securely. As your app gets bigger and more popular your authorization won’t let you down. Trusted by developer and platform teams at Canva, Indeed, Reddit, Turo, Neo Financial and more.
