Prescience Decision Solutions Achieves SOC 2 Certification for Service Organizations, Demonstrating Excellence in Enterprise-grade Security and Service Delivery

Prescience Decision Solutions, a leading Data Analytics and AI Services company, has achieved SOC 2 certification for Service Organizations. This milestone validates Prescience's adherence to AICPA's Trust Services Criteria across security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The certification demonstrates Prescience's commitment to protecting client data with enterprise-grade security controls while delivering reliable decision intelligence services.