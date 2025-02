Prescience Decision Solutions Achieves SOC 2 Certification for Service Organizations, Demonstrating Excellence in Enterprise-grade Security and Service Delivery

Bangalore, India, February 15, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Prescience Decision Solutions, a leading Data Analytics and AI Services company focused on helping businesses unlock the power of enterprise data, today announced the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 certification for Service Organizations. This certification, issued through an independent audit process, validates Prescience's adherence to the AICPA's Trust Services Criteria across critical operational dimensions.The SOC 2 for Service Organizations certification specifically evaluates service providers against five trust principles: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy. For Prescience, this certification validates that its infrastructure, people, process, and data handling meet or exceed industry standards for service organizations."Achieving SOC 2 certification reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting our clients' data and maintaining operational excellence," said Anirban Majumder, CEO of Prescience Decision Solutions. "This certification is particularly crucial for our decision intelligence services, where we handle sensitive business data and support critical decision-making processes for our enterprise clients."For Prescience customers, this certification delivers multiple advantages:Enterprise-Grade Security Assurance:Protection of sensitive business data through advanced security infrastructureConfidence that only authorized personnel can access their dataReal-time threat monitoring and rapid incident response capabilitiesPeace of mind knowing their data is protected by industry-leading security measuresGuaranteed Service Reliability:Consistent and reliable access to decision intelligence servicesAssured data processing accuracy and timelinessConfidential handling of proprietary business informationEnhanced compliance support for their own privacy requirementsRisk Mitigation and Business Continuity:Reduced vendor risk through verified security controlsMinimal service disruptions due to robust backup systemsProactive risk management and continuous system monitoringTrained and security-aware staff handling their services"For our enterprise clients, this certification demonstrates our ability to maintain the highest standards of both security and service delivery," added Majumder. "It provides them with independently verified assurance that their decision intelligence partner operates with enterprise-grade controls and meets rigorous compliance requirements."This certification is particularly significant for organizations that:- Require vendors to maintain strict security standards- Handle sensitive business data- Must comply with industry regulations- Need assurance of service reliability and data protectionAbout Prescience Decision SolutionsPrescience Decision Solutions, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Bangalore, is committed to helping businesses unlock the power of enterprise data. By integrating AI and machine learning into analytics, business intelligence, and data engineering, Prescience delivers measurable business value and ROI to customers across industries.For more details, visit https://prescienceds.comMedia Contact:Jaydip Sikdar