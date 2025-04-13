Celebrating Cultural Exchange: The Ireland Sino Institute’s Journey Through Liaoning

In January 2025, the Ireland Sino Institute launched a cultural initiative in Liaoning to deepen Ireland-China ties. Led by Chairman Pat McCarthy, the visit explored historic sites and celebrated local traditions in Benxi and Shenyang. The Institute introduced a six-day heritage tour paired with language and cultural immersion experiences. With visa-free travel now in place, Irish and European visitors are warmly welcomed to explore China’s rich culture.