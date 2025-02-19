Cindy Lane’s Newly Released "Have You Ever Seen A Puppy Wearing A Diaper?" is a Charming and Laughter-Filled Children’s Story

“Have You Ever Seen A Puppy Wearing A Diaper?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cindy Lane is a delightful tale about a little lost puppy that teaches lessons of responsibility, teamwork, and family bonding through a heartwarming and humorous adventure.