Cindy Lane’s Newly Released "Have You Ever Seen A Puppy Wearing A Diaper?" is a Charming and Laughter-Filled Children’s Story
“Have You Ever Seen A Puppy Wearing A Diaper?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cindy Lane is a delightful tale about a little lost puppy that teaches lessons of responsibility, teamwork, and family bonding through a heartwarming and humorous adventure.
Sebring, FL, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Have You Ever Seen A Puppy Wearing A Diaper?”: a whimsical children’s story packed with humor and meaningful life lessons. “Have You Ever Seen A Puppy Wearing A Diaper?” is the creation of published author, Cindy Lane, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother of four boys. She spent over twenty years working with young people as a youth director at her church. She shifted gears to full-time childcare when her grandsons were born. During their early years, she developed a love and passion for reading to the boys. Now, as a children’s book author, she has a deep desire for all children to love reading. She takes her years of working with children and combines that with lifelong experiences, resulting in stories that are gripping, exciting, wholesome, and meaningful.
She has lived daily for the past fourteen years with Parkinson’s disease and tries to make the most of every day. She and her husband of forty-three years have the mindset that every day is a good day, just some better than others.
Lane shares, “Sit back and get ready to go on an adventure with a little lost puppy that will make you laugh and warm your heart. It all begins when the puppy wanders into the Daniel family’s garage to seek shelter from the rain. After a week goes by and no one claims the dog, the young family decides to keep the puppy. The children quickly learn that it’s fun having a dog, but with it comes responsibility.
Boys and girls everywhere will giggle when Mommy puts a diaper on the puppy after his first bath. The story, characters, and illustrations are very appealing to young children. Parents will enjoy reading the book just as much as their children enjoy hearing it. Even more, they will be thrilled with the lessons of responsibility, teamwork, and consequences that their young ones will be learning. So let the adventure begin!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cindy Lane’s new book is a delightful addition to any child’s bookshelf, offering a perfect blend of fun and valuable life lessons.
Consumers can purchase “Have You Ever Seen A Puppy Wearing A Diaper?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Have You Ever Seen A Puppy Wearing A Diaper?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
