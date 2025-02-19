Author Dr. Samantha Slotnick’s New Book, “But MOMMY, I can SEE!” Follows a Young Girl Who Learns the Importance of Wearing Her Glasses to Help Her Read and Learn

Recent release “But MOMMY, I can SEE!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Samantha Slotnick is a captivating story that follows Sylvia, a young girl who is given a pair of glasses by the optometrist in order to help her read more comfortably. But since she notices she can still see—with or without her glasses—she starts to question why she needs them.