Author Dr. Samantha Slotnick’s New Book, “But MOMMY, I can SEE!” Follows a Young Girl Who Learns the Importance of Wearing Her Glasses to Help Her Read and Learn
Recent release “But MOMMY, I can SEE!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Samantha Slotnick is a captivating story that follows Sylvia, a young girl who is given a pair of glasses by the optometrist in order to help her read more comfortably. But since she notices she can still see—with or without her glasses—she starts to question why she needs them.
Scarsdale, NY, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Samantha Slotnick, a behavioral optometrist practicing in Scarsdale, New York, has completed her new book, “But MOMMY, I can SEE!”: a charming story that centers around a young girl who has trouble remembering to use her glasses for learning and reading in school. Parents and educators will recognize the familiar challenges which come with children adjusting to new glasses. Although Sylvia resists wearing her glasses, her sharp questions lead to a thoughtful and open discussion with her optometrist, bringing new insights for children, families, and teachers about the role of vision in learning.
After obtaining her doctorate in Optometry from SUNY State College of Optometry, Dr. Samantha Slotnick completed a residency in Vision Therapy and Rehabilitation, also at SUNY, along with advanced studies in Vision Science. Through postgraduate clinical and academic work, Dr. Slotnick has attained fellowships in two academic organizations: The American Academy of Optometry and the College of Optometrists in Vision Development. She also conducted vision research for ten years while practicing in clinical care. Her private practice, Mind-Body-World Optometry, takes a holistic approach to vision care, where she provides primary eye exams to both children and adults.
“What does it mean to ‘see?’ And what can reading glasses do for a child who can ‘see’ without them?” writes Dr. Slotnick. “Join Sylvia on her journey with her glasses. It’s love at first ‘sight,’ but when the excitement of the accessory wears off, how is she supposed to remember to use her glasses? Especially when she notices she can ‘see’ without them?
“Embedded within this engaging story are important insights for parents about the visual skills needed for learning in a classroom setting, and the subtle signs of visual problems which can be treated with glasses. Parents and children, alike, come away understanding the difference between ‘needing’ glasses and ‘benefitting’ from them as a powerful tool for learning and sustaining attention in the classroom.
“If your child loves to learn, but doesn’t love to read, chances are there is a visual problem which has not been addressed. ‘Find a Doctor’ resources are provided to locate eye doctors who treat learning-related vision problems around the globe.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Samantha Slotnick’s riveting tale will transport readers of all ages as they discover the importance of wearing one’s glasses, even when they can still “see” without them. With colorful artwork by illustrator Daniel W. Miller, “But MOMMY, I can SEE!” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping to normalize wearing glasses and listening to one’s optometrist in order to have healthy vision for a lifetime.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “But MOMMY, I can SEE!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
