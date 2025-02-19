Author Captain John Gibbons’s New Book, "Full Ahead," Invites Readers to Come Aboard for an Exciting Ocean Adventure Full of Deep-State Secrets
Recent release “Full Ahead” from Newman Springs Publishing author Captain John Gibbons is an immersive tale of deep-state secret plots that takes readers aboard a government ship, sailing vessels, diving and surfing, and on a journey throughout the world’s oceans.
Honaunau, HI, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Captain John Gibbons has completed his new book, “Full Ahead”: an engrossing and unpredictable story of the journey to uncover the truth behind the mysterious top-secret sinking of a ship that two blood brothers once called home.
Captain John Gibbons has heard the ocean calling since he was a young boy. He joined the US Navy and the US Merchant Marines and holds several unlimited tonnages all oceans’ licenses. He has extensive sailing experience, teaches SCUBA diving, has marine science education, and finds peace and solitude surfing waves. He has lived in Hawaii for most of his life, where he passes on his knowledge to the planet’s future ocean stewards.
Gibbons writes, “The very ship that this book takes place on is a ship that I spent many years aboard, and her Captain is a mirror image of the Captain I write about in this book. By the way, ships are very large, as I’m sure you know, but how large? Well, per tonnage, ships are tied with buildings as the third largest objects that humans build. Second place goes to bridges, and first place goes to dams. Most people are very interested about what takes place aboard merchant ships during months at sea. You will find out what a day-to-day routine is like; stand navigation watch on the ship’s bridge; become familiar with the crew’s positions and duties; and, yes, find out what we eat. Any Captain worth his salt will tell you the key to good morale is good food.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Captain John Gibbons’s dynamic tale keeps readers guessing about what will happen next with twists and turns around every corner.
Readers who wish to experience this electrifying work can purchase “Full Ahead” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
