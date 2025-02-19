Author Raelin Perez’s New Book, "Bless Him: An Oral History," is a Powerful True Account of One Detective & His Team’s Arrest of a Dangerous Criminal and Sexual Predator

Recent release “Bless Him: An Oral History” from Covenant Books author Raelin Perez is a nonfiction account that follows Detective Ali Perez and his team as they attempt to arrest a dangerous criminal. Compiled from interviews conducted by the detective’s daughter, “Bless Him” reminds readers of the remarkable strength of human resilience and the unstoppable power of God’s grace.