Author Raelin Perez’s New Book, "Bless Him: An Oral History," is a Powerful True Account of One Detective & His Team’s Arrest of a Dangerous Criminal and Sexual Predator
Recent release “Bless Him: An Oral History” from Covenant Books author Raelin Perez is a nonfiction account that follows Detective Ali Perez and his team as they attempt to arrest a dangerous criminal. Compiled from interviews conducted by the detective’s daughter, “Bless Him” reminds readers of the remarkable strength of human resilience and the unstoppable power of God’s grace.
Jacksonville, FL, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Raelin Perez, who graduated from Dartmouth College with a degree in English, has completed her new book, “Bless Him: An Oral History”: a stirring true account of a routine arrest gone horribly awry, resulting in a devastating shootout that left a lasting impression on a community and their law enforcement.
“For Detective Ali Perez and his team, the plan was supposed to be simple—arrest a live-in boyfriend for the documented molestation of his girlfriend’s two young daughters and go home,” writes Perez. “But what happens if arrest is resisted? What happens if the suspect has a bigger gun? Documenting one of the longest gunfights in the history of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, this nonfiction novella shares the collective experience of courage, fear, and the miraculous, as a team of highly-trained professionals are nearly incapacitated by a motivated suspect holding the high ground.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Raelin Perez’s new book was written from interviews she conducted as Detective Perez’s daughter, revealing how the story is crucial to the Christian community, the law enforcement community, as well as the San Diego community. Emotionally stirring and poignant, “Bless Him” is intended for survivors and for those who have lived beyond various layers of grief and trauma.
Readers can purchase “Bless Him: An Oral History” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
