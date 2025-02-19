Author Amanda Durbin’s New Book, "Storytime Rhymes," is a Charming and Heartfelt Collection of Short Rhyming Stories Perfectly Designed to Inspire Young Readers

Recent release “Storytime Rhymes” from Covenant Books author Amanda Durbin is a collection of whimsical rhyming stories inspired by the author’s lifelong love of rhyming that invite young readers to immerse themselves in the magic of rhythm and rhyme, sparking their imaginations and love for storytelling.