Author Amanda Durbin’s New Book, "Storytime Rhymes," is a Charming and Heartfelt Collection of Short Rhyming Stories Perfectly Designed to Inspire Young Readers
Recent release “Storytime Rhymes” from Covenant Books author Amanda Durbin is a collection of whimsical rhyming stories inspired by the author’s lifelong love of rhyming that invite young readers to immerse themselves in the magic of rhythm and rhyme, sparking their imaginations and love for storytelling.
Shelbina, MO, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Amanda Durbin, who currently works as a youth minister to pre-K through high school seniors and has been writing short stories and poetry since childhood, has completed her new book, “Storytime Rhymes”: a captivating collection of short rhyming stories crafted to delight children and adults alike, making story time a cherished experience.
“My grandma and aunt would recite poetry from memory when I was a little girl,” writes Durbin. “The poems were stories that I’d ask to hear over and over. I’ll always be drawn to rhyming.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Amanda Durbin’s new book is designed to engage young minds, promoting literacy and a love for reading through the rhythmic flow of words. Durbin’s vivid imagination shines through in her stories, inviting readers of all ages to explore vibrant tales filled with adventure, friendship, and laughter.
Readers can purchase "Storytime Rhymes" online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
