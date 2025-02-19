Author Carolyn Coleman-Grady’s New Book, "Facing Adversity Victoriously," is a Powerful Devotional That Will Help Readers Develop Their Relationship with the Lord
Recent release “Facing Adversity Victoriously: Volume 2: A Thirty-Day Devotional God Is More Than Enough” from Covenant Books author Carolyn Coleman-Grady is a stirring daily devotional that invites readers to come to know God and his ultimate salvation on a deeper level as they follow along on the author’s journey to overcoming her life’s struggles.
Thousand Oaks, CA, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carolyn Coleman-Grady, a registered nurse and the founder/president of the Health Agency Friend Inc., has completed her new book, “Facing Adversity Victoriously: Volume 2: A Thirty-Day Devotional God Is More Than Enough”: a thought-provoking, faith-based read designed to encourage readers to seek out the Lord in times of struggle, as evidenced by the author’s own journey through darkness to seek the light of God.
“‘Facing Adversity Victoriously Volume 2’ a thirty-day daily devotional … helps you discover God’s newness, refreshing manna from heaven, new tools, and a newfound love for God,” writes Coleman-Grady. “Even during adversity, you’ll find refuge in Him. Although the puzzle pieces of your life are missing, edges torn, and form has changed, the connection to God through Christ is still available. This devotional encourages you to reignite your faith, relationship, and step through your journey with God. ‘With God’s help we will do mighty things, for he will trample down our foes’ (Psalm 108:13 NLT).
“The daily devotional reflections encourage the reader to journal their thoughts and answer the questions. It’s leaving footsteps on the pages through ink. Pages that help you discover adversities and victories. Journaling helps with lessons learned and opens the heart for more of God. We are all looking for a way to face our adversities. ‘But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you’ (Matthew 6:33 KJV). We must have a desire to seek God’s rule over the earth and our lives.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carolyn Coleman-Grady’s new book will take readers along through the author’s journey as her story unfolds, allowing them to witness the innumerable odds she managed to overcome with God by her side. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “Facing Adversity Victoriously” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to look towards God for guidance and strength.
Readers can purchase “Facing Adversity Victoriously: Volume 2: A Thirty-Day Devotional God Is More Than Enough” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories