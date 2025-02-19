Author Carolyn Coleman-Grady’s New Book, "Facing Adversity Victoriously," is a Powerful Devotional That Will Help Readers Develop Their Relationship with the Lord

Recent release “Facing Adversity Victoriously: Volume 2: A Thirty-Day Devotional God Is More Than Enough” from Covenant Books author Carolyn Coleman-Grady is a stirring daily devotional that invites readers to come to know God and his ultimate salvation on a deeper level as they follow along on the author’s journey to overcoming her life’s struggles.