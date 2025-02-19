Author Kathy Davidson’s New Book, "The Way of the Clan," is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Young Man’s Journey to Confront the Shadowy Cult of His Past
Recent release “The Way of the Clan” from Covenant Books author Kathy Davidson is a riveting tale that centers around Gus, a young man who discovers he was once a part of a dangerous cult called the Clan. Now free from their clutches, Gus finds himself drawn back in when he meets a young woman that he feels compelled to help break free.
Warrior, AL, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kathy Davidson, a retired educator of English literature in rural Alabama who holds a master’s degree in administration from the University of Alabama in Birmingham, has completed her new book, “The Way of the Clan”: thrilling story of one man’s courageous journey to face his past and the underground society he was born into.
“For centuries, the Clan has lived by the strict religious rules of the Way, but when a chance meeting with an Outsider triggers a series of events, it could destroy the sect forever,” writes Davidson.
“Since their exodus to America in the aftermath of the country’s Revolution, the Clan has sought refuge and isolation from the Outside in the forests of the Appalachians, where the shadows harbor secrets and whispers of the group’s clandestine rituals echo throughout the mountains.
“Born into this world of twisted beliefs, when his life is threatened, Gus is spared by his father’s rebellion against the oppressive traditions of their religion. Adopted by a kindhearted pastor and his wife, the newborn grows up immersed in the world of the Outsiders and the ways of the Christian faith.
“Years later, Gus’s peaceful life is shattered when he befriends Lora, a captivating girl from the Clan. Bound by an unknown connection and driven by a divine mission to liberate Lora from the Clan’s grasp, Gus must confront the shadows of his past as he challenges the very essence of the group’s existence.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kathy Davidson’s new book will transport readers with each turn of the page as they follow Gus’s attempts to free Lora and confront his past. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Way of the Clan” promises to leave readers spellbound as they slowly uncover whether or not Gus can truly break free or be pulled back into the Clan’s way of life he once knew.
Readers can purchase “The Way of the Clan” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“For centuries, the Clan has lived by the strict religious rules of the Way, but when a chance meeting with an Outsider triggers a series of events, it could destroy the sect forever,” writes Davidson.
“Since their exodus to America in the aftermath of the country’s Revolution, the Clan has sought refuge and isolation from the Outside in the forests of the Appalachians, where the shadows harbor secrets and whispers of the group’s clandestine rituals echo throughout the mountains.
“Born into this world of twisted beliefs, when his life is threatened, Gus is spared by his father’s rebellion against the oppressive traditions of their religion. Adopted by a kindhearted pastor and his wife, the newborn grows up immersed in the world of the Outsiders and the ways of the Christian faith.
“Years later, Gus’s peaceful life is shattered when he befriends Lora, a captivating girl from the Clan. Bound by an unknown connection and driven by a divine mission to liberate Lora from the Clan’s grasp, Gus must confront the shadows of his past as he challenges the very essence of the group’s existence.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kathy Davidson’s new book will transport readers with each turn of the page as they follow Gus’s attempts to free Lora and confront his past. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Way of the Clan” promises to leave readers spellbound as they slowly uncover whether or not Gus can truly break free or be pulled back into the Clan’s way of life he once knew.
Readers can purchase “The Way of the Clan” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories