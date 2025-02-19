Author Kathy Davidson’s New Book, "The Way of the Clan," is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Young Man’s Journey to Confront the Shadowy Cult of His Past

Recent release “The Way of the Clan” from Covenant Books author Kathy Davidson is a riveting tale that centers around Gus, a young man who discovers he was once a part of a dangerous cult called the Clan. Now free from their clutches, Gus finds himself drawn back in when he meets a young woman that he feels compelled to help break free.