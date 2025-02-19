Author Barbie Smith’s New Book, "Rainbows and Unicorns," is a Powerful Memoir Exploring the Author’s Own Journey in Overcoming Life’s Trials in the Wake of Pain and Loss
Recent release “Rainbows and Unicorns” from Page Publishing author Barbie Smith is a compelling and thought-provoking collection of true stories from the author’s life that share her past experiences and lessons learned through struggles and redemption. Deeply personal and candid, Barbie reveals the hidden truths of the human condition with every turn of the page.
New York, NY, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Barbie Smith, a loving mother of three and an advocate for social justice and mental health awareness, has completed her new book, “Rainbows and Unicorns”: a stirring account that follows the author’s life journey, sharing stories of pitfalls and triumphs that have not only shaped her identity but helped her to overcome even the most difficult of challenges.
Author Barbie Smith continues to write, paint, speak, and plays bass guitar in honky-tonks, performing music with her best friend, soulmate, and husband, Johnny. Her three sons, Nick, Jake, and Josh, are the apples of her eye. Currently, she resides in the hills of Lake Tenkiller, continuing to use her faith, mistakes, arts, and voice in making the world a better place.
In “Rainbows and Unicorns,” the author’s second book, Barbie Smith shares her poignant tales and prolific work that explore the breadth of human emotions when dealing with pain. Her gripping words are filled with true stories of the strength it takes to find faith through the trials and tribulations of life.
Published by Page Publishing, Barbie Smith’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they discover the author’s poignant and enlightening series, rich with vibrant text and insightful life lessons. Expertly paced and heartfelt, “Rainbows and Unicorns” blends together sincerity with a touch of humor that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life.
For fans of Barbie’s work, a follow up entitled “Ferris Wheels and Cotton Candy” will be released soon.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Rainbows and Unicorns” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
