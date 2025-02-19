Author Nancy Bryant’s New Book "Drop Iron" Follows a Middle-Aged Divorced Woman Who, After Attempting to Restart Her Life, Finds Herself Gifted with Mysterious Abilities
Recent release “Drop Iron” from Page Publishing author Nancy Bryant is a riveting novel that centers around Abby Duncan, a divorcée who becomes involved with a biker club to invigorate her life with excitement. But after a brutal assault, Abby finds herself gifted with a special ability that she uses to save another woman’s life, drawing her into a larger nefarious plot far from the simple life she yearned for.
Louisville, KY, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nancy Bryant, who owns a small hobby farm in Louisville, Kentucky, has completed her new book, “Drop Iron”: a poignant tale that that follows a middle-aged divorcée whose life is forever changed after she finds herself gifted with a special ability that she uses to save the life of a woman and captures nationwide attention in the process.
“Abby Duncan was just an average-looking, almost-middle-aged, divorced woman, who, like so many like her, began working toward rebuilding a new life for herself,” writes Bryant. “Her life took a very unusual turn when she became involved with an outlaw biker club. That involvement resulted in having the means to begin the life she was seeking but then took very dark turn after a brutal assault which left her with a peculiar ability. This unusual new ability saved the life of a young Bosnian woman, left for dead and dumped in the middle of Iroquois Park. The media coverage surrounding Abby’s new ability and how she was able to discover the mysterious woman in the park also caught the attention of those responsible for her attempted murder. These people were hell-bent on ensuring Abby didn’t get an opportunity to identify them, while others, who operated just outside any known governmental agency and the outlaw biker club, were hell-bent on keeping her safe. All Abby wanted was a simple life, to sit on her front deck and to ride her horse.”
Published by Page Publishing, Nancy Bryant’s enthralling tale is a prequel to the author’s novel “Baby's Breath,” and examines choices and how, whether immediately or in the distant future, the results of those choices will always be felt. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Drop Iron” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Drop Iron” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Abby Duncan was just an average-looking, almost-middle-aged, divorced woman, who, like so many like her, began working toward rebuilding a new life for herself,” writes Bryant. “Her life took a very unusual turn when she became involved with an outlaw biker club. That involvement resulted in having the means to begin the life she was seeking but then took very dark turn after a brutal assault which left her with a peculiar ability. This unusual new ability saved the life of a young Bosnian woman, left for dead and dumped in the middle of Iroquois Park. The media coverage surrounding Abby’s new ability and how she was able to discover the mysterious woman in the park also caught the attention of those responsible for her attempted murder. These people were hell-bent on ensuring Abby didn’t get an opportunity to identify them, while others, who operated just outside any known governmental agency and the outlaw biker club, were hell-bent on keeping her safe. All Abby wanted was a simple life, to sit on her front deck and to ride her horse.”
Published by Page Publishing, Nancy Bryant’s enthralling tale is a prequel to the author’s novel “Baby's Breath,” and examines choices and how, whether immediately or in the distant future, the results of those choices will always be felt. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Drop Iron” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Drop Iron” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories