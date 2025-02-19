Author Nancy Bryant’s New Book "Drop Iron" Follows a Middle-Aged Divorced Woman Who, After Attempting to Restart Her Life, Finds Herself Gifted with Mysterious Abilities

Recent release “Drop Iron” from Page Publishing author Nancy Bryant is a riveting novel that centers around Abby Duncan, a divorcée who becomes involved with a biker club to invigorate her life with excitement. But after a brutal assault, Abby finds herself gifted with a special ability that she uses to save another woman’s life, drawing her into a larger nefarious plot far from the simple life she yearned for.