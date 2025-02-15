Argus Self Storage Advisors Completes Sale of High-Quality Self-Storage Portfolio in Tulsa MSA
Argus Broker Affiliate, Jared Jones, CCIM, brokered the sale of a two-property self storage portfolio in the Tusla, OK metro area.
Tulsa, OK, February 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jones Investment Real Estate, LLC, an Argus Self Storage Advisors affiliate for Oklahoma, has successfully brokered the sale of a 66,495 rentable square foot self-storage portfolio located in Bixby and Catoosa within the Tulsa MSA. The transaction involved the sale of the portfolio by its original developer to a regional private buyer, marking the launch of their inaugural fund. The properties present significant value-add opportunities through revenue management optimization and the expansion of remote operational efficiencies.
"This deal commanded strong market interest with multiple competitive bidders, reflecting the ongoing demand for well-positioned self-storage assets in Oklahoma," said Jared Jones, CCIM, Managing Broker/Principal at Jones Investment Real Estate. "The transaction was completed near replacement cost, underscoring the resilience of the self-storage sector and the continued emphasis on price discovery in the market." Strategically located in high-growth submarkets within a top 55 MSA, the portfolio aligns with broader investment trends favoring self-storage assets with scalable, remote management solutions. The sale further confirms that appropriately priced self-storage opportunities in Oklahoma remain in high demand among investors.
For additional details on this transaction or upcoming investment opportunities, please contact Jared Jones, CCIM at 918-948-3941 or jjones@selfstorage.com.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
