Fieldcode to Showcase Field Service Solutions for the Solar Industry at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025
Amsterdam, Netherlands, February 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fieldcode, a field service management (FSM) software provider, will attend Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025 for the first time, showcasing its digital solutions for service and maintenance in the solar energy sector. The event takes place from March 11–13, 2025, at EXPO Greater Amsterdam and is one of Europe’s largest trade fairs for solar energy, energy storage, and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure.
As solar installations continue to grow, efficient service coordination, asset management, and rapid maintenance response are becoming essential for the industry. Fieldcode’s FSM platform is designed to help solar service providers streamline operations, optimize technician dispatching, and enhance visibility into solar assets such as panels, inverters, and EV charging stations.
At booth M2, located next to the European Solar Games, Fieldcode will showcase its software’s capabilities in:
Optimizing workforce deployment to reduce downtime and increase service efficiency
Managing and tracking assets to ensure seamless maintenance operations
Coordinating contractors and subcontractors across large-scale solar projects
Automating service processes to improve response times for maintenance and repairs
In addition to exhibiting, Fieldcode will host a seminar presentation on Thursday, March 13, from 13:45 to 14:05, at the Solar Seminar Room. The session, titled "The Key to Customer Satisfaction: How Automation Elevates Service Excellence," will focus on how automation addresses key challenges in solar service management, including:
Managing extensive networks of solar assets, such as solar panels, inverters, and EV charging stations
Coordinating diverse teams of contractors and subcontractors across multiple projects
Ensuring fast, efficient maintenance response times to reduce service disruptions
By reducing manual workloads and streamlining operational processes, automation helps businesses deliver consistent, high-quality service that meets customer expectations. The seminar will explore practical examples of automation in solar service management and its impact on operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.
About Solar Solutions – Amsterdam
Solar Solutions - Amsterdam is the leading trade fair for solar energy professionals in the Benelux region, featuring over 500 exhibitors, live demonstrations, and expert-led seminars. The event highlights key industry themes, including smart energy management, solar-powered climate control, green mobility, circular economy solutions, and advancements in renewable energy storage and hydrogen technology.
About Fieldcode
Fieldcode is a field service management software built on 20 years of global expertise. It delivers a fully automated Zero-Touch process, automating ticket movement from creation to technician without manual intervention, and easing the workload for dispatchers. The software leverages cutting-edge technology to optimize field operations, simplify processes, and improve efficiency across every stage of service management.
Despoina Mountanea
+306987921200
www.fieldcode.com
