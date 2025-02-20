Author Ty Howell’s New Book, "Surviving Addiction, One Day at a Time," Chronicles the Author’s Life of Addiction and Shares How He Navigates Through It
Recent release “Surviving Addiction, One Day at a Time” from Page Publishing author Ty Howell is an invigorating and thought-provoking book that shares the highs and lows of the author’s recovery from drug addiction.
Cadiz, OH, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ty Howell has completed his new book “Surviving Addiction, One Day at a Time”: a compelling work that offers a raw and real look into the author’s struggle with addiction.
Author Ty Howell writes, “My name is Ty Howell, and yes, I am an addict. I am currently in short-term recovery. And God willing, I will make it to long-term recovery. Recovery is a full-time job itself, and the work is never over—ever! I would love to do anything to help myself escape the reality of the real world. That meant for me taking painkillers, smoking weed, drinking, and doing kratom. If I couldn’t find that, I would do whatever I could get my hands on. That meant cocaine, Suboxone. I was not afraid to travel to find it, no matter where it took me or who I had to deal with. It was a job! Sometimes an all-day job at that. My brain was and still can be my own prison. I felt since I wasn’t putting a needle in my arm, it was okay. This has been a journey for me that I am still on. It continues to test my strength and character. I’ve had self-pity and setbacks, but so far, I have grown through them to have a better understanding of myself and this disease.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ty Howell’s moving work highlights how he focuses on the tools he was given and the support of his family to help him navigate recovery.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “Surviving Addiction, One Day at a Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
