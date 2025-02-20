Author Richard J. Mihans II’s New Book, "My Guiding Star," is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Boy Who Learns to Reflect on His Grandmother's Lessons Throughout His Life

Recent release “My Guiding Star” from Covenant Books author Richard J. Mihans II is a charming tale that follows a young boy named Richie, who is taught by his grandmother to look to the stars for guidance in life. Years later, as Richie endures the loss of his grandmother, he learns to carry her wisdom and the lessons he learned within his heart as he navigates through life.