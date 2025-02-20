Author Richard J. Mihans II’s New Book, "My Guiding Star," is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Boy Who Learns to Reflect on His Grandmother's Lessons Throughout His Life
Recent release “My Guiding Star” from Covenant Books author Richard J. Mihans II is a charming tale that follows a young boy named Richie, who is taught by his grandmother to look to the stars for guidance in life. Years later, as Richie endures the loss of his grandmother, he learns to carry her wisdom and the lessons he learned within his heart as he navigates through life.
Hammond, LA, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Richard J. Mihans II, a senior professor of education who enjoys teaching teachers at Tulane University, has completed his new book, “My Guiding Star”: a poignant and engaging story of a young boy who learns from his grandmother to look to the stars for guidance, and must hold her lessons close to his heart during the most difficult times in his life.
Dr. Richard J. Mihans II was born in Hyde Park, New York, but mostly grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he enjoyed springs and summers at Atlantic Beach and autumns and winters in the Appalachian Mountains. He taught the fifth and sixth grades in the Piedmont region of North Carolina, and now resides just outside of New Orleans, Louisiana, where he lives with his amazing partner and comrade, Rafe, as well as their beloved pet fur pals: Dan “Jean,” the most beautiful hound dog ever, and Chester, their orange tabby cat who likes to eat, sleep, and boss their new kitten, Norman.
“In ‘My Guiding Star,’ young Richie’s world is filled with wonder as his grandmother teaches him to look to the stars for guidance, especially during life’s darkest times,” writes Mihans. “As he grows older, Richie drifts from these childhood lessons—until a sudden, heartbreaking moment calls him back to his grandmother’s side. Now, he must rely on the wisdom she left him to find meaning in what’s happening, but will it be enough to say goodbye?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Richard J. Mihans II’s new book is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, celebrating the enduring light of love that shines in one’s hearts forever and reminding them that, like stars, some connections never fade.
Readers can purchase “My Guiding Star” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
