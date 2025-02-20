Author Merci Flory and Illustrator Katy Fullmer’s New Book, "Tweety and the Letter," is a Heartfelt Tale of a Boy Whose Avian Friend Helps Deliver a Letter to His Father

Recent release “Tweety and the Letter” from Covenant Books author Merci Flory and illustrator Katy Fullmer is a charming and poignant story that centers around a young boy named Tommy, whose father has gone off to war. One day, Tommy decides to write a letter to his father, and his bird friend Tweety promises to set off and deliver it safely for him.