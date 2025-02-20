Author Merci Flory and Illustrator Katy Fullmer’s New Book, "Tweety and the Letter," is a Heartfelt Tale of a Boy Whose Avian Friend Helps Deliver a Letter to His Father
Recent release “Tweety and the Letter” from Covenant Books author Merci Flory and illustrator Katy Fullmer is a charming and poignant story that centers around a young boy named Tommy, whose father has gone off to war. One day, Tommy decides to write a letter to his father, and his bird friend Tweety promises to set off and deliver it safely for him.
Cuba, NM, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Merci Flory, a young Christian author located in the beautiful state of Washington, and illustrator Katy Fullmer have completed their new book, “Tweety and the Letter”: a compelling story that centers around a kindhearted bird who sets off to deliver a very important letter from a young boy to his father on the frontlines of a war.
“Tommy Dickson lives in a forest with his mother and his grandmother, but when he is lonesome for his absent father, Tweety, his best friend, is there to help,” shares Flory. “Will Tweety be brave enough to travel alone for three days and deliver a letter?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Merci Flory and Katy Fullmer’s new book is sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Tweety’s very important mission. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Flory’s story to life, “Tweety and the Letter” will capture the hearts and minds of readers, inviting them to revisit this wondrous tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Tweety and the Letter” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
