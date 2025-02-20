Author Elizabeth Lee’s New Book, "My Jesus, My Everything," is a Powerful Memoir Revealing the Trials the Author Has Overcome Through Her Relationship with God
Recent release “My Jesus, My Everything” from Covenant Books author Elizabeth Lee is a poignant and heartfelt autobiographical account that explores how the author’s relationship with the Lord has become a vital part of her existence, helping her face hardships and struggles along the way with renewed strength and spiritual courage.
San Clemente, CA, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth Lee, a born-again Christian author from Orange County, California, has completed her new book, “My Jesus, My Everything”: a stirring and compelling memoir that documents how the author’s faith and relationship with Christ has led her through life’s darkest moments to become stronger and more resilient than ever before.
The author shares, “A redemptive true love story that will inspire and bring forth hope that would encourage many to never give up and truly believe that all things are possible in Jesus Christ alone, and as faith deepens to another level, the transformation begins but doesn’t end with my Jesus, my everything.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Elizabeth Lee’s new book was inspired by the author’s desire to share her life experiences in gaining wisdom through the incredible love and amazing grace driven by Jesus Christ. Deeply personal and candid, “My Jesus, My Everything” will help encourage readers of all backgrounds to seek out the Lord in times of trouble and strife.
Readers can purchase “My Jesus, My Everything” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
