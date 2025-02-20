Author Elizabeth Lee’s New Book, "My Jesus, My Everything," is a Powerful Memoir Revealing the Trials the Author Has Overcome Through Her Relationship with God

Recent release “My Jesus, My Everything” from Covenant Books author Elizabeth Lee is a poignant and heartfelt autobiographical account that explores how the author’s relationship with the Lord has become a vital part of her existence, helping her face hardships and struggles along the way with renewed strength and spiritual courage.