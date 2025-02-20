Author Hope Poole’s New Book, "A Big Job for a Little Child of God," is a Charming Tale of a Young Boy Who Bravely Shares Christ’s Teachings with Others
Recent release “A Big Job for a Little Child of God” from Covenant Books author Hope Poole is an adorable story that follows Hank, a young boy who learns all about missionaries and the work they do to spread God’s word. Eager to follow in their footsteps, Hank begins sharing all about Christ with his friends and loved ones.
Grand Ridge, FL, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hope Poole, a wife and mom of two residing on a small farm in Northwest Florida, has completed her new book, “A Big Job for a Little Child of God”: a captivating story of a young boy who helps to spread the word of God to others, following in the footsteps of brave missionaries who go out into the world to help others learn about Christ.
While her career is predominantly in healthcare, author Hope Poole found a passion for teaching small children about Christianity after having two children of her own. One of her favorite concepts to convey to young hearts and minds is the knowledge that each child is specifically chosen and loved by God, no matter their backgrounds or personalities. She enjoys finding each child’s strength and teaching them how the things that make them different can be used as mighty tools to share God’s love with others.
“Meet Hank, a timid little boy who’s afraid that he’s not ready to step into a big job for God,” writes Poole. “Join him on a journey of faith as he learns about the importance of missionaries and discovers that you don’t have to be a grown-up or travel across the world to shine God’s light into the darkness. No job is truly ever too big for a little child of God!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Hope Poole’s new book will help inspire young readers to share their love of God with others, bravely showing their love of Christ to all those willing to listen and learn.
Readers can purchase “A Big Job for a Little Child of God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
While her career is predominantly in healthcare, author Hope Poole found a passion for teaching small children about Christianity after having two children of her own. One of her favorite concepts to convey to young hearts and minds is the knowledge that each child is specifically chosen and loved by God, no matter their backgrounds or personalities. She enjoys finding each child’s strength and teaching them how the things that make them different can be used as mighty tools to share God’s love with others.
“Meet Hank, a timid little boy who’s afraid that he’s not ready to step into a big job for God,” writes Poole. “Join him on a journey of faith as he learns about the importance of missionaries and discovers that you don’t have to be a grown-up or travel across the world to shine God’s light into the darkness. No job is truly ever too big for a little child of God!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Hope Poole’s new book will help inspire young readers to share their love of God with others, bravely showing their love of Christ to all those willing to listen and learn.
Readers can purchase “A Big Job for a Little Child of God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories