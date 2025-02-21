Author Ogechukwu Nwabulue’s New Book, "The Chronicles of a Migrant," is a Powerful Memoir That Explores the Author's Experiences as an Immigrant Living in America
Recent release “The Chronicles of a Migrant” from Covenant Books author Ogechukwu Nwabulue is a compelling and eye-opening account that follows the author as she reflects upon her life as an immigrant living in America, offering readers an intimate and enlightening look into the universal migrant experience.
Torrance, CA, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ogechukwu Nwabulue, holds a degree in social studies from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and a national certification in education from Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe, Anambra State, in religion and social studies, has completed her new book, “The Chronicles of a Migrant”: a thought-provoking memoir that explores the author’s experiences as an immigrant in America, offering readers the chance to discover the realities that migrants face when starting over.
“‘The Chronicle of a Migrant’ is a book born out of the personal experiences of a mother and wife who migrated from another country and continent to the United States of America,” writes Nwabulue. “It is filled with the ordeals of migrants, both legal and illegal, using herself and other people she knows as reference points. The book aims to open the eyes of migrants and those who intend to migrate to some realities we often ignore or refuse to accept. It creates awareness of how everyone is made in unique ways and highlights the need for tolerance and acceptance on the part of both migrants and locals, which will foster peaceful coexistence among all.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ogechukwu Nwabulue’s new book is a captivating and heartfelt account that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping readers better understand the challenges that migrants endure while living in America.
Readers can purchase “The Chronicles of a Migrant” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
