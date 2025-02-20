Author Brenna Crowson’s New Book, “The Healing Journey of Grief: A Roadmap to Hope,” is Designed to Help Readers Find Strength and Peace Through Life’s Challenges
Recent release “The Healing Journey of Grief: A Roadmap to Hope” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brenna Crowson is a stirring and enlightening guide aimed at helping readers navigate the difficult landscape of grief and loss, allowing them to find peace and healing by not only avoiding but embracing the difficult emotions that their struggles can create.
Raleigh, NC, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brenna Crowson, a North Carolina Bar–certified litigation paralegal as well as an international fitness presenter, certified yoga teacher, fifth-degree black belt in karate, karate teacher, and personal trainer, has completed her new book, “The Healing Journey of Grief: A Roadmap to Hope”: a poignant and eye-opening look at how one can find a path towards hope and healing following loss and other trials throughout life.
Outside of her professional endeavors, author Brenna Crowson cherishes her role as a devoted wife of forty-one years to her husband, Dan, and as a proud mother to two wonderful children. Armed with an undergraduate degree in economics and liberal arts from Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Brenna pursued further studies, earning an MBA from the University of Denver. Additionally, she holds a master’s in education with emphasis in special education for the visually impaired from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois. The author also learned braille and sign language to support those in need.
“The Healing Journey of Grief: A Roadmap to Hope” is a poignant exploration of resilience and renewal in the face of unimaginable loss. Drawing from personal experience, Brenna Crowson invites readers on a transformative journey spanning almost a decade marked by the sudden passing of her beloved son at age twenty-eight. Through raw and heartfelt storytelling, the book navigates the tumultuous terrain of grief, offering solace, insight, and practical guidance for those grappling with their own losses. From the depths of despair to the glimmer of healing hope, this moving narrative illuminates the power of perseverance, community, and love to light the way forward on the path to healing.
Crowson shares, “Embarking on ‘The Healing Journey of Grief: A Roadmap to Hope’ is an intimate exploration of the human spirit navigating loss. Through these pages, I invite you to embrace the ebb and flow of emotions, finding solace in the shared experience of grief.
“This roadmap isn’t a definitive guide but rather a companion on your unique journey. May these words offer comfort, understanding, and a glimmer of hope. Remember, healing is a process, and within the depths of grief, seeds of resilience and renewal take root.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Brenna Crowson’s heartfelt guide offers readers a source of support as they navigate the winding roads of grief, ultimately leading them towards the beacon of hope that resides within. Deeply personal and candid, “The Healing Journey of Grief: A Roadmap to Hope” is also a powerful tool for those walking alongside someone on their own grief journey, offering tips and suggestions to provide direction and comfort.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “The Healing Journey of Grief: A Roadmap to Hope” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
