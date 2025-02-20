Author Randy B. Naquin’s New Book, "Who Dat - Lagniappe!" Delves Into the Complexities of Life Through the Lens of the Author’s Personal Experiences and Reflections

Recent release “Who Dat - Lagniappe!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Randy B. Naquin is a fascinating deep dive that draws upon the author’s extensive experiences in order to explore the current issues affecting society. Offering a unique mix of personal reflections and research, Naquin invites readers to think critically about the world around them.