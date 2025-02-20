Author Randy B. Naquin’s New Book, "Who Dat - Lagniappe!" Delves Into the Complexities of Life Through the Lens of the Author’s Personal Experiences and Reflections
Recent release “Who Dat - Lagniappe!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Randy B. Naquin is a fascinating deep dive that draws upon the author’s extensive experiences in order to explore the current issues affecting society. Offering a unique mix of personal reflections and research, Naquin invites readers to think critically about the world around them.
Houston, TX, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Randy B. Naquin, a native of Napoleonville, Louisiana, has completed his new book, “Who Dat - Lagniappe!”: a compelling discussion that presents the author’s own perspectives on the modern world, offering insight and personal observations drawn from his varied experiences throughout his life.
Naquin begins his work, “In my almost fifty-seven years of living, I have come to realize that there are some things that are absolute. Former President Ronald Reagan once remarked, 'Facts are stubborn things!' (emphasis mine throughout). My recollection of him and some of the things he stood for is not all good, but that is one statement that I find hard to argue with—a basic truism. One might say he hit the nail on the head with that one.
“My formal education in today’s society is, for example, a mixture of undeniably true and false concepts. Virtually every institution of higher learning has universally accepted the Darwinian theory of evolution as a basis for further studies. From that unproven theory stems a host of wayward ideas. Hence, the most highly educated are the most deceived. The most brilliant minds are the ones that create weapons of mass destruction. Now world leaders have us all at the point where our continued survival is questionable!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Randy B. Naquin’s enthralling series invites readers to embark on a journey of discovery and reflection. Weaving together the author’s personal history, current events, and timeless wisdom, “Who Dat - Lagniappe!” encourages readers to rethink everything that they know in order to see the world with more clarity.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Who Dat - Lagniappe!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
