Author E. D. Lewis Poetry by Phantom Poet’s New Book, "Behind the Cloak of Denial," Follows One Woman’s Journey to Survive Her Past Trauma and Overcome Current Struggles
Recent release “Behind the Cloak of Denial” from Newman Springs Publishing author E. D. Lewis Poetry by Phantom Poet is a harrowing novel that centers around Elle, a woman who finds herself haunted by the trauma of her past as her current life spirals out of control. Desperate to help her daughter through her addiction, Elle must find a way to help her recover and keep her safe.
New York, NY, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- E. D. Lewis Poetry by Phantom Poet, a successful practicing registered nurse of several decades as well as a veteran abuse survivor, has completed her new book, “Behind the Cloak of Denial”: a compelling tale that follows a mother who must find a way to help her daughter recover from her addiction to narcotics spurred on by her own grandmother.
In “Behind the Cloak of Denial,” readers continue Elle’s journey from the previous novel “Visions That Kill Her Silence,” which explores her early trauma that led to years of isolation and anger. All the while, her daughter, Megan, battled using drugs after Violet, her grandmother, routinely gave Megan narcotics, money, and persistently tried to shut Elle up, demonize her, and deny any wrongdoing in front of anyone, including her husband, Micah.
“Elle, her husband Lewis, and son Michael Ghost navigated the direct effects of Megan’s drug use, the coverups, manipulation, and lies from Violet and Micah,” shares Lewis. “They not only suffered tremendous stress from their personal lives, careers, and school but were hindered from a more efficient and safe recovery for Megan because Violet and Micah were incredibly unsupportive and enabling Megan to continue her lifestyle by providing her with unlimited resources and narcotics. They never once communicated any concerns or alarms to Elle or Lewis.
“And as a result of these enablers, Megan slipped into the dark underworld of drug addiction. Between the grandparents and the newfound guys with resources, Megan became trapped in the subculture of violence, near-death experiences, and drug dependency.”
The author continues, “After Elle and Lewis witnessed their daughter temporarily transform into another unrecognizable being, Elle and Lewis ultimately arrived at a place of manage and resolve. Even though disbelief still consumes Elle as to how her mother, Violet, treated her and her family so atrociously, Elle forever took substantive measures to implement and maintain safe and healthy boundaries on behalf of herself and family in terms of Violet and Micah. Elle has an exceptional quality of survival and resilience like no other.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, E. D. Lewis Poetry by Phantom Poet’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Elle’s continued fight for survival and her attempts to save her daughter from the dark grips of addiction. Thought-provoking and character-driven, “Behind the Cloak of Denial” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Behind the Cloak of Denial” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
