Author E. D. Lewis Poetry by Phantom Poet’s New Book, "Behind the Cloak of Denial," Follows One Woman’s Journey to Survive Her Past Trauma and Overcome Current Struggles

Recent release “Behind the Cloak of Denial” from Newman Springs Publishing author E. D. Lewis Poetry by Phantom Poet is a harrowing novel that centers around Elle, a woman who finds herself haunted by the trauma of her past as her current life spirals out of control. Desperate to help her daughter through her addiction, Elle must find a way to help her recover and keep her safe.