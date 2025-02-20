Jessie N. Eyre’s New Book, “Hoot's Roots,” is a charming tale about a young owl who sets off on his first solo flight in the forest, where he learns a valuable lesson.
Saratoga Springs, UT, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jessie N. Eyre, a loving wife and mother of four who is passionate about gardening, taking adventures in the mountains and on road trips, and writing and reading children’s literature, has completed her most recent book, “Hoot's Roots”: an adorable children’s story about a young owl who meets all sorts of new friends during his first flight through the forest that help him realize everyone is made perfectly as they are.
“When Hoot, a young owl, is finally old enough to venture out into the forest alone, his mom sends him off with the reminder that he was designed perfectly to survive and succeed in the wild world,” writes Eyre. “As his adventure leads him to meet new friends who question the differences between them, Hoot learns for himself that he doesn’t need to be like anyone else to survive. He is perfect just the way he is!”
Published by Fulton Books, Jessie N. Eyre’s book is a riveting tale that will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Hoot’s thrilling journey through the forest. With beautifully vibrant illustrations to help bring Eyre’s story to life, “Hoot’s Roots” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them to discover that they’re perfect and exactly as they should be, just like Hoot.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Hoot's Roots” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories