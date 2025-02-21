George J. Tirl’s New Book, "Fernando Saves America," Centers Around an Unlikely Hero Who May be America’s Only Hope to Save Itself from Tyranny and Disaster
Las Vegas, NV, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author George J. Tirl, who studied film, TV, and literature at the Film University in Prague and the Royal Dramatic Institute in Stockholm, has completed his most recent book, “Fernando Saves America”: a riveting historical fiction that follows a young hero who must rise to the challenge of saving the American people from impending doom.
“‘Fernando Saves America’ is a grand heroic fairy tale for all ages, sexes, and creeds, where realism meets whimsy, history meets future, and good meets real evil in a clash of giants,” writes Tirl. “It will take you on a journey you may remember with tenderness, a journey free of empty fictitious chases for a nonexistent holy grail but full of tips for becoming somebody you would like.
“Can you imagine for a moment our beloved America in deep trouble? With the fools at the rudder, our land is heading for disaster. The lie has become the new truth. The Lady Justice has taken off her blinders and pointed her sword at the heart of America. The domestic, foreign, and spiritual enemy gnash teeth at everything American. Freedom and liberty are memories of the past. People are confused and desperate. Is there any hope at all?
“Luckily, like in any fairy tale, there is. An unlikely hero is sent. Hugely different from any knight in shining armor, he valiantly crushes the enemy in an epic battle, dispatching the guilty ones to where they belong and restoring the hearts and minds of people. Whether you are a grandfather or a granddaughter, be prepared to cry, laugh, reflect, and ponder—and maybe, just maybe, Fernando will become your friend because he is always good, gentle, and right. It may also happen that you will pick up this little book over and over again because it has so many little nuggets of humanity to glean.”
Published by Fulton Books, George J. Tirl’s book will transport readers as they follow Fernando’s escapades to protect American freedom and liberty from those who seek to destroy it. Heartfelt and stirring, “Fernando Saves America” is sure to resonate with readers, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Fernando Saves America” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
