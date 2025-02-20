Rhonda Parsons’s New Book, "Take Five," is a Fascinating Collection of Short Stories That Offers a Pageant Exploration of Love, Loss, Healing, and the Human Condition
Rockford, IL, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rhonda Parsons, who has been writing since high school and also enjoys painting, hiking, meditating, and playing with the family chihuahuas, has completed her most recent book, “Take Five”: a riveting series of short stories and poems that follows the lives of individuals as they learn to grow and heal from their past while navigating the uncertainty of their emotions and futures.
“Healing, thriving, joy, inner peace, and less suffering—these are gifts that are truly to be cherished,” writes Parsons. “How do we acquire these gifts in this chaotic world? Mindfulness of emotional patterns of energy is the key. [I am] a person using these feelings to help [me] live [my] best life. This energy is infused into every poem and story [I write]. Let’s read for joy!”
Published by Fulton Books, Rhonda Parsons’s book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on this enthralling series full of emotional depth. Deeply personal and candid, “Take Five” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Take Five” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Healing, thriving, joy, inner peace, and less suffering—these are gifts that are truly to be cherished,” writes Parsons. “How do we acquire these gifts in this chaotic world? Mindfulness of emotional patterns of energy is the key. [I am] a person using these feelings to help [me] live [my] best life. This energy is infused into every poem and story [I write]. Let’s read for joy!”
Published by Fulton Books, Rhonda Parsons’s book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on this enthralling series full of emotional depth. Deeply personal and candid, “Take Five” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Take Five” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories