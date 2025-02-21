Alejandra Estrada of Skin Research Studio in New York City is Named Top New Esthetician of the Year by Top 100 Registry
New York, NY, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alejandra Estrada, an emerging leader in the world of aesthetics, has officially made her mark as the top new esthetician in New York City. Known for her precision, artistry, and commitment to enhancing natural beauty, Alejandra introduces her signature Japanese Lifting Facial, a cutting-edge treatment she learned directly from renowned Swiss expert Yana Herzog.
With an eye for detail and a passion for wellness, at Skin Research Studio Alejandra offers a transformative skincare experience that combines ancient Japanese techniques with modern innovations. The Japanese Lifting Facial she now offers is designed to visibly lift, tone, and rejuvenate the skin using a combination of hands-on manipulation, specialized massage, and unique facial tools that stimulate collagen production and circulation. This non-invasive procedure has been praised for its natural results and ability to restore youthful vitality.
"I’ve always believed in the power of the hands and the energy that is transferred during a facial," said Alejandra. "Yana Herzog’s expertise in Japanese lifting techniques provided me with the tools to truly help my clients feel rejuvenated and radiant, without the need for invasive procedures."
Alejandra’s dedication to her craft and the integration of world-class techniques into her treatments has quickly earned her recognition. Her clients rave about not only the immediate results of the Japanese Lifting Facial, but also the long-term benefits, which include increased skin elasticity, reduced fine lines, and a more sculpted appearance.
Located in the heart of New York City, Alejandra’s studio offers a peaceful, luxurious escape for anyone seeking high-quality skincare with a personal touch. Her unique approach blends luxury with practicality, delivering results that speak for themselves.
For media inquiries, interviews, or booking an appointment, please contact:
Alejandra Estrada
646-469-2735
concierge@skinresearchstudio.com
www.skinresearchstudio.com
David Lerner
855-785-2514
www.top100registry.com
