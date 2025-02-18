Phoenix Health Expands Telehealth Mental Health Services to California, Increasing Access to Perinatal Mental Health Care
Los Angeles, CA, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Phoenix Health, a leading provider of telehealth mental health services specializing in perinatal care, is proud to announce its expansion into California. This expansion allows individuals across the state to access high-quality, affordable mental health care designed specifically for those navigating the challenges of pregnancy, postpartum, infertility, and loss.
With 1 in 5 birthing people experiencing a perinatal mental health condition such as postpartum depression or anxiety, access to specialized care is more critical than ever. Phoenix Health is committed to bridging this gap by offering compassionate, evidence-based therapy via telehealth, making it easier for individuals to receive the support they need from the comfort of their homes.
“At Phoenix Health, our mission is to increase access to perinatal mental health care and ensure that no one has to navigate this journey alone,” said Dr. Emily Guarnotta, founder of Phoenix Health. “Expanding our services to California means we can reach more individuals in need, providing them with the specialized care they deserve.”
Phoenix Health offers therapy for a range of perinatal mental health concerns, including postpartum depression and anxiety, birth trauma, infertility-related distress, pregnancy loss, and perinatal OCD. The practice accepts many health insurance plans, helping to reduce financial barriers that often prevent individuals from seeking care.
Currently serving multiple states, Phoenix Health’s expansion into California reinforces its dedication to ensuring that high-quality, specialized mental health support is accessible to all who need it. By providing virtual care, Phoenix Health makes it possible for individuals to connect with experienced perinatal mental health professionals regardless of their location.
For more information about Phoenix Health’s services or to schedule an appointment, visit www.joinphoenixhealth.com.
Contact
Emily Guarnotta, PsyD, PMH-C
818-446-9628
www.joinphoenixhealth.com
Categories