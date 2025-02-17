Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Service Lighting Holding Corporation and a Private Investor
Maple Grove, MN, February 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce that a private investor has acquired Service Lighting Holding Corporation of Maple Grove, MN.
Service Lighting Holding Corporation, known as lightbulbs.com, is one of the nation’s oldest and most trusted lighting distributors. Service Lighting has been providing lighting solutions since 1951 and has been online since 1996.
The Private Investor is a veteran of the industry and a well-respected professional eager to continue the company’s success story. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in the lighting distribution industry, promising continued growth and innovation under new leadership.
“The whole Benchmark International team is thrilled with the closing of this deal. It’s a critical milestone in Paul’s journey after 8 years dedicated to developing the business. We are both proud and appreciative of being associated with this success. We wish all the best to the young retiree. Being a full-time father of nine is undoubtedly as demanding as running a business.” - Etienne Deslauriers, Senior Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $12.5 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
