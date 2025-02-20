Krista Foreback’s New Book, “Under Construction: A Baby's Helmet Journey,” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Baby as He and His Family Work to Fix the Shape of His Head
New York, NY, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Krista Foreback, a new mom who lives in Pennsylvania with her husband, son, and three dogs, has completed her most recent book, “Under Construction: A Baby's Helmet Journey”: a riveting story of a newborn who is diagnosed with flat head syndrome. With the help of a doctor and a special helmet, the baby and his family set about to help correct the problem.
“Head socks, acceptance, and stardom are just some of the things this baby experiences in this inspiring story, where readers are taken on a journey with a baby born with plagiocephaly, or flat head syndrome,” writes Foreback. “Follow the baby and his family through the process and all the ups and downs they face while getting a helmet to correct his head shape.”
Published by Fulton Books, Krista Foreback’s book is shared in the hope of shining a light on the helmet process while also providing accurate and relevant information for families going through similar situations.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Under Construction: A Baby's Helmet Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
