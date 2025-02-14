New Atlantic Announces Construction of The Opportunity School for Cabarrus County Schools in Concord, NC
Concord, NC, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New Atlantic is proud to announce the construction of the new Opportunity School, a state-of-the-art educational facility located in Concord, North Carolina. This innovative project, commissioned by Cabarrus County Schools, will serve both middle and high school students, providing a modern and conducive learning environment.
The new school will feature cutting-edge classrooms, collaborative spaces, and advanced technology to support a dynamic and engaging educational experience. The Opportunity School will be a single-story building encompassing approximately 20,400 square feet. The new school will include typical classrooms, science rooms, a computer lab, a media center, CTE space, a multipurpose area, a fitness room, and a warming kitchen. Site work will involve the expansion of the existing stormwater pond, extension of site utilities, new paved roads and parking lots, removal and replacement of an existing dumpster enclosure, and hardscapes/landscapes surrounding the school.
The project is a collaborative effort involving several firms with longstanding professional relationships:
Architect: Morris-Berg Architects
Civil Engineer: Timmons Group
Structural Engineer: Stewart
FP, P, M, E Engineer: Optima Engineering
Food Service: Herbin Design
Construction Manager at Risk: New Atlantic
Construction began February 11, 2025 with an anticipated substantial completion date of June, 12, 2026.
