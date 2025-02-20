Daniel M. Yulo’s New Book, “VP SECURED: The Second SECURE Novel,” Follows a Paramilitary Team as They Investigate the Mysterious Deaths of Hikers in Shenandoah Valley
Clarksboro, NJ, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Daniel M. Yulo, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who retired in 2016 after working for forty-five years in the financial industry, where he held positions with public and private companies, has completed his most recent book, “VP SECURED: The Second SECURE Novel”: a gripping mystery novel that follows a paramilitary team as their investigation into the deaths of a group of hikers leads them on an international chase.
“Anthony Star and his paramilitary team of investigators code-named SECURE are caught up in another mystery,” writes Yulo. “Hikers have gone missing, and dead bodies are turning up in the Shenandoah Valley. Are the murders connected to an old abandoned coal mine? What was a Russian spy doing in the area, and why did he commit suicide? Who breached the Secret Service network and stole classified information? Could the disguised man with a scar who was spotted entering the country at a New Jersey airport be an old foe? Who is making encrypted satellite calls near a secret NSA surveillance site, and what is buried near an old skeleton in the Pine Barrens? Why is an Asian buying used FBI vehicles and an armored limousine?
“As Star puts his team to work, they uncover clues that will take them from Moscow to Gettysburg. Along the way, they find dinosaur fossils and sleeper cells that raise more questions than answers. Are all these cases connected, and if so, how? Will Star and his SECURE team be able to keep the VP SECURED?”
Published by Fulton Books, “VP SECURED” by Daniel M. Yulo promises to be an engaging and suspenseful read, inviting readers to delve into a world of mystery and intrigue. As Star and his team embark on their mission, they navigate through a series of enigmatic clues that challenge their wits and resolve. The expertly crafted pacing ensures a gripping experience, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. With its unexpected twists and a conclusion that leaves a lasting impression, this book is a must-read for thrill-seekers looking for an exhilarating literary journey. Whether you are a fan of mysteries or simply in search of a page-turner, Yulo's latest work is bound to satisfy.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “VP SECURED: The Second SECURE Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Anthony Star and his paramilitary team of investigators code-named SECURE are caught up in another mystery,” writes Yulo. “Hikers have gone missing, and dead bodies are turning up in the Shenandoah Valley. Are the murders connected to an old abandoned coal mine? What was a Russian spy doing in the area, and why did he commit suicide? Who breached the Secret Service network and stole classified information? Could the disguised man with a scar who was spotted entering the country at a New Jersey airport be an old foe? Who is making encrypted satellite calls near a secret NSA surveillance site, and what is buried near an old skeleton in the Pine Barrens? Why is an Asian buying used FBI vehicles and an armored limousine?
“As Star puts his team to work, they uncover clues that will take them from Moscow to Gettysburg. Along the way, they find dinosaur fossils and sleeper cells that raise more questions than answers. Are all these cases connected, and if so, how? Will Star and his SECURE team be able to keep the VP SECURED?”
Published by Fulton Books, “VP SECURED” by Daniel M. Yulo promises to be an engaging and suspenseful read, inviting readers to delve into a world of mystery and intrigue. As Star and his team embark on their mission, they navigate through a series of enigmatic clues that challenge their wits and resolve. The expertly crafted pacing ensures a gripping experience, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. With its unexpected twists and a conclusion that leaves a lasting impression, this book is a must-read for thrill-seekers looking for an exhilarating literary journey. Whether you are a fan of mysteries or simply in search of a page-turner, Yulo's latest work is bound to satisfy.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “VP SECURED: The Second SECURE Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories