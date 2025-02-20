Jalaila Hardy’s Newly Released Children’s Book, “The Sandwich Way: First Day Of School,” Serves Up a Powerful Lesson on Inclusion and Diversity

Imagine a world where a simple sandwich holds the secret to understanding one another—where layers of bread, peanut butter, and jelly mirror the beautiful complexities of human differences. That world exists in “The Sandwich Way: First Day of School,” an innovative new children’s book that is already making waves in classrooms and homes.