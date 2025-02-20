Nancee J Soisson’s Newly Released “A Long Journey Backward: From Darkness to Light” is a Gripping and Deeply Personal Account of Healing, Faith, and Redemption
“A Long Journey Backward: From Darkness to Light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancee J Soisson is a powerful continuation of a survivor’s journey, exploring the depths of trauma, the resilience of the human spirit, and the healing power of faith.
Reading, PA, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Long Journey Backward: From Darkness to Light”: a compelling and emotionally charged memoir that delves into the complexities of trauma recovery, faith, and personal transformation. “A Long Journey Backward: From Darkness to Light” is the creation of published author, Nancee J Soisson, a retired mental health counselor who spent thirty years in the field. Soisson specialized in the treatment of women who were traumatized by sexual or ritual abuse.
Soisson shares, “A Long Journey Backward: From Darkness to Light is the sequel to A Child from the Inside Out. In the first book, Lucinda’s horrific tale of suffering comes to light in the safety of our therapeutic relationship. In this second volume, Lucinda seems well on her way to a healthier, more fulfilled life as our therapeutic work continues with many surprising twists and turns. But then, an unexpected turn of events leads her down a long, dark road. Even though I was now an experienced therapist, I was unable to maintain my own equanimity as we traversed this dark road together. A series of nearly unbelievable events had me reeling, and my rock-solid relationship with Lucinda began to crumble. In the end, it is with the help of a friend, another therapist, and a messenger from God, that Lucinda comes to the end of her long, dark road and I find inner healing of my own.
“Do not be surprised at the painful trial you are suffering as though something strange were happening to you. But rejoice that you participate in the sufferings of Christ so that you may be overjoyed when his glory is revealed.1
—I Peter 4:12-13”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancee J Soisson’s new book is a heartfelt and thought-provoking exploration of trauma, faith, and the path to healing.
Consumers can purchase “A Long Journey Backward: From Darkness to Light” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Long Journey Backward: From Darkness to Light,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
