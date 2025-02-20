Nathaniel Skinner’s Newly Released "Shifting Carbon" is a Thrilling Sci-Fi Adventure Set in a Futuristic World of Transformation and Intrigue
“Shifting Carbon” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nathaniel Skinner offers an exciting exploration of a future where technology and human modification collide, raising questions of identity, morality, and the consequences of limitless change.
Worthington, PA, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Shifting Carbon”: a captivating science fiction narrative that invites readers into a vividly imagined future where human augmentation pushes the boundaries of possibility and morality. “Shifting Carbon” is the creation of published author, Nathaniel Skinner, a dedicated husband and 3D modeler.
Skinner shares, “Earth, many hundreds of years in the future. Most of the population has congregated into five supercities known as meccas. Each of these meccas has a different specialization, and all five have considerable populations of robotic constructs along with the humans.
“A young man named Quetzal lives in Ulteca, which is the hotbed of change. You can change what you look like or give yourself armored skin or get attachment points built into your bones to support any number of external modifications. The choice is yours, and the only limits are your imagination and your wallet. However, there is a deeper cost. The more you change and the further you get away from your base body shape, the more likely you are to experience physical and mental breakdowns.
Quetzal wakes up one morning to find he has gained the ability to change whenever he wants into a form vastly different than his own, and there is no cost. While he is still learning to deal with this strange development, a lone delivery construct drops off a package that contains a suit specifically made for people like him. Who is watching him so carefully as to make the delivery happen, and how did they know in advance that he would even need the suit?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nathaniel Skinner’s new book combines a richly detailed world with a gripping storyline that will keep readers hooked from start to finish. “Shifting Carbon” offers an imaginative take on identity, transformation, and the unseen forces shaping our lives.
Consumers can purchase “Shifting Carbon” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Shifting Carbon,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Skinner shares, “Earth, many hundreds of years in the future. Most of the population has congregated into five supercities known as meccas. Each of these meccas has a different specialization, and all five have considerable populations of robotic constructs along with the humans.
“A young man named Quetzal lives in Ulteca, which is the hotbed of change. You can change what you look like or give yourself armored skin or get attachment points built into your bones to support any number of external modifications. The choice is yours, and the only limits are your imagination and your wallet. However, there is a deeper cost. The more you change and the further you get away from your base body shape, the more likely you are to experience physical and mental breakdowns.
Quetzal wakes up one morning to find he has gained the ability to change whenever he wants into a form vastly different than his own, and there is no cost. While he is still learning to deal with this strange development, a lone delivery construct drops off a package that contains a suit specifically made for people like him. Who is watching him so carefully as to make the delivery happen, and how did they know in advance that he would even need the suit?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nathaniel Skinner’s new book combines a richly detailed world with a gripping storyline that will keep readers hooked from start to finish. “Shifting Carbon” offers an imaginative take on identity, transformation, and the unseen forces shaping our lives.
Consumers can purchase “Shifting Carbon” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Shifting Carbon,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories