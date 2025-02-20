Sharon L. Elam’s Newly Released "An ABC Reflections Journal" is an Inspiring Testament to Faith, Resilience, and the Wisdom Gained Through Life’s Journey

“An ABC Reflections Journal: Reflections of the Life Experiences and Lessons of a Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharon L. Elam is a heartfelt exploration of the joys, challenges, and spiritual growth encountered over eight decades of life.