Sharon L. Elam’s Newly Released "An ABC Reflections Journal" is an Inspiring Testament to Faith, Resilience, and the Wisdom Gained Through Life’s Journey
“An ABC Reflections Journal: Reflections of the Life Experiences and Lessons of a Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharon L. Elam is a heartfelt exploration of the joys, challenges, and spiritual growth encountered over eight decades of life.
Santa Maria, CA, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “An ABC Reflections Journal: Reflections of the Life Experiences and Lessons of a Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother”: an uplifting and reflective work that captures the life journey of a devoted woman of faith. “An ABC Reflections Journal: Reflections of the Life Experiences and Lessons of a Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother” is the creation of published author, Sharon L. Elam, a dedicated educator who served her community for over thirty years.
Elam shares, “I invite you to read and respond to my life journey as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. I will share with you my wisdom, life experiences, and lessons learned throughout my past eighty-four years.
“Looking back on my life, I see many detours and unexpected exits. Some roads were smooth, others rocky. God allowed the twists and turns to help me grow stronger and teach me to rely entirely on Him. But sometimes, I set out independently, thinking I knew what was best for me, and I forged my own path. Yet even on those off-road trips of my own making, God never left me. He has always guided me back to the path He intended for me.
“I have held a deep faith in and believed in God throughout my life. This spiritual foundation has guided my actions, instilling in me a sense of gratitude and humility. God’s hand has always been on me to guide my footsteps in my life journey.
“I aim to become the person God calls me to be and live in the center of God’s perfect plan for my life. Each day, I ask God to execute His plan for my life. This journal is my legacy to my grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May God’s blessing and light be with you for all eternity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon L. Elam’s new book is a testament to a life well-lived and serves as an inspiring reminder of God’s unwavering presence in the twists and turns of life.
Consumers can purchase “An ABC Reflections Journal: Reflections of the Life Experiences and Lessons of a Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “An ABC Reflections Journal: Reflections of the Life Experiences and Lessons of a Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Elam shares, “I invite you to read and respond to my life journey as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. I will share with you my wisdom, life experiences, and lessons learned throughout my past eighty-four years.
“Looking back on my life, I see many detours and unexpected exits. Some roads were smooth, others rocky. God allowed the twists and turns to help me grow stronger and teach me to rely entirely on Him. But sometimes, I set out independently, thinking I knew what was best for me, and I forged my own path. Yet even on those off-road trips of my own making, God never left me. He has always guided me back to the path He intended for me.
“I have held a deep faith in and believed in God throughout my life. This spiritual foundation has guided my actions, instilling in me a sense of gratitude and humility. God’s hand has always been on me to guide my footsteps in my life journey.
“I aim to become the person God calls me to be and live in the center of God’s perfect plan for my life. Each day, I ask God to execute His plan for my life. This journal is my legacy to my grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May God’s blessing and light be with you for all eternity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon L. Elam’s new book is a testament to a life well-lived and serves as an inspiring reminder of God’s unwavering presence in the twists and turns of life.
Consumers can purchase “An ABC Reflections Journal: Reflections of the Life Experiences and Lessons of a Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “An ABC Reflections Journal: Reflections of the Life Experiences and Lessons of a Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories