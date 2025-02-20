Anita Denise Cowan’s Newly Released "Women" is an In-Depth Exploration of Women’s Roles in Biblical History and the Modern Church
“Women: Called by God, Appointed by God, and Approved by Paul” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anita Denise Cowan provides a thoughtful and well-researched examination of women’s significance in Scripture, offering clarity and understanding on questions of faith and gender roles.
Paris, TN, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Women: Called by God, Appointed by God, and Approved by Paul”: a thought-provoking and meticulously researched work that delves into the history, customs, and theological interpretations surrounding women’s roles in biblical history and their impact on modern Christian practices. “Women: Called by God, Appointed by God, and Approved by Paul” is the creation of published author, Anita Denise Cowan, a licensed, ordained minister with the Church of God of Prophecy. She has twenty-one years of leadership in and outside of Christianity. She has served God in practically every area of ministry (Church Administrator, Children’s Church, Usher, Secretary, Choir/Worship Team, Prison Fellowship, Women’s Aglow International). Her family’s ancestral roots trace back to the 1800s. Among her relatives, her uncle Wetsel Cowan stands out as a trailblazer, being the inaugural Black pastor of Western Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. This church, founded and built by ex-slaves, has been a beacon for many souls and is currently in use in Buchanan, Tennessee.
Cowan shares, “Do you have curiosities about women’s roles before and during the time of Christ’s life upon the earth? Is Eve solely the wrongful person for the Fall of Man?
“Have you ever wondered why some religions believe it is permissible to have women preachers and others think it is like a cardinal sin? Does your home church say it is fine for women to teach children but not allowed to teach the congregation in the pulpit? Why did your grandmother have to wear a head covering to enter church and you do not?
Why did Paul say what he said in 1 Corinthians 14:34? Was he a pious, arrogant, and misogynistic apostle who wrote practically three-quarters of the New Testament? How was this allowed to be? For millenniums, women have been treated as less than equal to men, used as chattels, considered a servant/slave, and a source of procreation.
“Find out the reasons for all this and more as you turn the pages of Women Called by God, Appointed by God, and Approved by Paul. Unravel the mysteries as you journey through the time of Jewish customs, the Old Testament, and into the New. Become enlightened with actual Jewish-authored excerpts and connect the dots to the sayings of Paul and Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anita Denise Cowan’s new book is a compelling and insightful resource for anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of Scripture, uncover the truths behind longstanding theological debates, and explore the often-overlooked roles of women in faith history.
Consumers can purchase “Women: Called by God, Appointed by God, and Approved by Paul” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Women: Called by God, Appointed by God, and Approved by Paul,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
