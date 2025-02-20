Sonia Martin’s Newly Released "Warfare in the Home" is a Compelling Call to Action for Addressing and Overcoming Domestic Abuse
“Warfare in the Home: Empowering Women of Color Against Domestic Violence” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sonia Martin is an insightful and empowering resource that seeks to educate, inspire, and provide solutions to combat domestic violence within various cultural and societal contexts.
New York, NY, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Warfare in the Home: Empowering Women of Color Against Domestic Violence”: a thought-provoking and purpose-driven exploration of domestic abuse, particularly its impact on women of color, and offers a faith-based approach to achieving empowerment and healing. “Warfare in the Home: Empowering Women of Color Against Domestic Violence” is the creation of published author, Sonia Martin, who was born in Kingston, Jamaica, West Indies, and she migrated to the United States of America in 1981. She is a graduate of New York University (NYU), where she obtained a master’s degree in social work. Additionally, she holds a master’s degree in pastoral care and counseling from New York Theological Seminary in New York City. She recently successfully completed a doctorate in ministry degree program at Northeastern Seminary, Rochester, New York. Martin has been actively involved in church ministry for more than forty-five years. Currently, she is a social work supervisor for ArchCare Senior Life, Westchester, New York. Last but not least, she is the proud mother of two sons.
Sonia Martin shares, “'Four million women per year are victims of violence perpetrated, in many cases, by men who vowed to love, honor, and cherish them. Approximately 1,200 women will be killed every year by those same men' (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).
“In the book Warfare in the Home: Empowering Women of Color Against Domestic Violence, Sonia Martin dares to confront the issues of inequality and oppression perpetuated by cultural programming and the mindset of male dominance.
“Countless women have survived unspeakable abuses. Sadly, some females have been murdered while others are still living under tenacious verbal condescension, psychological fear, emotional anguish, and physical degradation, resulting in relentless bodily mistreatment. This problem of domestic violence has been an inescapable and pervasive problem faced by women of all cultural backgrounds. Domestic violence occurs within homes, educational institutions, the larger society, and even the church community. There is a need for domestic violent acts to be addressed and effectively resolved.
“Sonia Martin strongly believes in women’s empowerment. She defines empowerment as 'the process of becoming stronger and more confident, especially in controlling their life and claiming their God-given rights.' Sonia Martin believes that it is essential that church leadership be educated on effective ways to hold abusive men accountable. She argues that pastors are required not only to be spiritual leaders but must also offer empowerment to abused women to enhance and promote self-determination, stronger marriages, and an overall improvement in family relations.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sonia Martin’s new book offers an informative and transformative guide for anyone seeking to understand and combat the devastating effects of domestic violence.
Consumers can purchase “Warfare in the Home: Empowering Women of Color Against Domestic Violence” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Warfare in the Home: Empowering Women of Color Against Domestic Violence,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
