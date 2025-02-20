Isaiah T. Hayes’s Newly Released "A 30-Day Prayer Journey" is an Inspiring Devotional Designed to Strengthen Marriages Through Faith and Prayer
“A 30-Day Prayer Journey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Isaiah T. Hayes is a powerful devotional crafted to help husbands deepen their connection with God, embrace their spiritual calling, and become the loving, Christ-centered partners they are meant to be.
Moss Point, MS, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A 30-Day Prayer Journey”: a transformative devotional designed to guide husbands toward a stronger relationship with God and their spouses. “A 30-Day Prayer Journey” is the creation of published author, Isaiah T. Hayes, a dedicated husband and father who was born in Germany on a United States Army base.
Hayes shares, “This thirty-day devotional is designed for husbands to connect more intimately with God. Through this connection, we begin to comprehend the scriptures and our calling to be the husbands God envisioned. This devotional serves as a guide for men to emulate Christ more closely. We often exhibit many of His traits in various aspects of life, yet we sometimes fall short in our marriages.
“Husbands can inadvertently project their frustrations onto their spouses, neglecting to love them as Christ loves the church. This devotional is both an emotional and spiritual journey that leads us away from our own paths and aligns us with God’s way. It challenges us to move beyond the complacency of believing we are adequate husbands and to become the partners God has summoned us to be.
“I hope that the forthcoming thirty days will bring transformative changes to your marriage. May you emerge from this devotional journey improved in your roles for God, your wife, and your children.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Isaiah T. Hayes’s new book offers a faith-filled roadmap for husbands seeking to strengthen their spiritual lives, deepen their marital bonds, and grow into the role God has called them to fulfill.
Consumers can purchase “A 30-Day Prayer Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A 30-Day Prayer Journey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
