Elk Grove Auto Dealerships Announce Ownership Transition – Business Operations to Continue
Sacramento Motorcars LLC will transition ownership of Nissan of Elk Grove, Mazda of Elk Grove, Quick Lube Elk Grove, and Elk Grove Custom Collision to DriveFamilyFirst LLC on or around March 31, 2025. While this marks a change in ownership, operations will continue as usual, with most employees expected to remain. Rob Martinez will take on the role of Dealer Principal/Managing Partner, ensuring the same commitment to quality service and community engagement.
Elk Grove, CA, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sacramento Motorcars LLC has announced that it will cease operations of its Elk Grove entities on or around March 31, 2025, as ownership transitions to DriveFamilyFirst LLC. This transition includes Nissan of Elk Grove, Mazda of Elk Grove, Quick Lube Elk Grove, and Elk Grove Custom Collision Detail Spa.
Despite recent media reports, this transition is not a closure but a change in ownership—an exciting milestone for all parties involved. The businesses will continue operating under their established names, maintaining the same high-quality service and commitment to the Elk Grove community.
“We want to assure our customers and employees that the dealerships, service centers, and collision facility are here to stay,” said Rob Martinez, who will assume the title of Dealer Principal/Managing Partner under the new ownership. “Our focus remains on delivering the exceptional service and care that our community has come to expect.”
While the formal WARN notice was issued as part of regulatory requirements, the purchasing entity intends to retain most, if not all, of the current employees.
John Driebe and his family are deeply grateful to the friends and community that have supported them over the past 23 years.
“It has been an honor to serve this community and to build relationships with our customers and employees," said Driebe. "I am excited to transfer ownership to a friend and current partner, Rob Martinez, and to see Nissan of Elk Grove, Mazda of Elk Grove, Quick Lube Elk Grove, and Elk Grove Custom Collision continue to thrive and make a lasting impact in Elk Grove.”
“We understand that transitions can bring uncertainty, and our priority is to support our team and maintain transparency,” Driebe continued. “We are committed to ensuring a smooth process for both employees and customers.”
Nissan of Elk Grove, Mazda of Elk Grove, Quick Lube Elk Grove, and Elk Grove Custom Collision Detail Spa will continue operating under new ownership, maintaining the same commitment to service and community that customers have come to expect.
They appreciate your continued trust and support during this transition. For periodic updates and more information, please visit nissanofelkgrove.com mazdaofelkgrove.com or elkgrovecustom.com.
About Nissan of Elk Grove & Mazda of Elk Grove
Nissan of Elk Grove and Mazda of Elk Grove are leading automotive dealerships serving the greater Sacramento region. Known for award-winning customer service, comprehensive vehicle offerings, and deep community involvement, the dealerships continue to uphold a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Lorraine Wilson
lwilson@foranyauto.com
916-405-5123
Despite recent media reports, this transition is not a closure but a change in ownership—an exciting milestone for all parties involved. The businesses will continue operating under their established names, maintaining the same high-quality service and commitment to the Elk Grove community.
“We want to assure our customers and employees that the dealerships, service centers, and collision facility are here to stay,” said Rob Martinez, who will assume the title of Dealer Principal/Managing Partner under the new ownership. “Our focus remains on delivering the exceptional service and care that our community has come to expect.”
While the formal WARN notice was issued as part of regulatory requirements, the purchasing entity intends to retain most, if not all, of the current employees.
John Driebe and his family are deeply grateful to the friends and community that have supported them over the past 23 years.
“It has been an honor to serve this community and to build relationships with our customers and employees," said Driebe. "I am excited to transfer ownership to a friend and current partner, Rob Martinez, and to see Nissan of Elk Grove, Mazda of Elk Grove, Quick Lube Elk Grove, and Elk Grove Custom Collision continue to thrive and make a lasting impact in Elk Grove.”
“We understand that transitions can bring uncertainty, and our priority is to support our team and maintain transparency,” Driebe continued. “We are committed to ensuring a smooth process for both employees and customers.”
Nissan of Elk Grove, Mazda of Elk Grove, Quick Lube Elk Grove, and Elk Grove Custom Collision Detail Spa will continue operating under new ownership, maintaining the same commitment to service and community that customers have come to expect.
They appreciate your continued trust and support during this transition. For periodic updates and more information, please visit nissanofelkgrove.com mazdaofelkgrove.com or elkgrovecustom.com.
About Nissan of Elk Grove & Mazda of Elk Grove
Nissan of Elk Grove and Mazda of Elk Grove are leading automotive dealerships serving the greater Sacramento region. Known for award-winning customer service, comprehensive vehicle offerings, and deep community involvement, the dealerships continue to uphold a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Lorraine Wilson
lwilson@foranyauto.com
916-405-5123
Contact
Sacramento Motorcars LLCContact
Lorraine Wilson
916-405-5123
nissanofelkgrove.com
Lorraine Wilson
916-405-5123
nissanofelkgrove.com
Categories