Elk Grove Auto Dealerships Announce Ownership Transition – Business Operations to Continue

Sacramento Motorcars LLC will transition ownership of Nissan of Elk Grove, Mazda of Elk Grove, Quick Lube Elk Grove, and Elk Grove Custom Collision to DriveFamilyFirst LLC on or around March 31, 2025. While this marks a change in ownership, operations will continue as usual, with most employees expected to remain. Rob Martinez will take on the role of Dealer Principal/Managing Partner, ensuring the same commitment to quality service and community engagement.