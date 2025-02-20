C.M. Jaye Music, Country Record Label, is Proud to Announce Its Launch; Honoring the Late Nashville Singer, Larysa Jaye and Her Vision
C.M. Jaye Music LLC, a new music label, is preparing for its official launch in spring 2025. Established in honor of the late singer-songwriter Larysa Jaye, the label was founded by her brother, author C.M. James. Larysa Jaye will be the first posthumous artist on the label, with her debut single, "No Other Face," scheduled for release in March, followed by a full album. C.M. Jaye Music LLC is currently seeking country artists who embody its bold, boundary-pushing vision.
Nashville, TN, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- C.M. Jaye Music LLC, inspired by Larysa Jaye’s vision, will launch in spring 2025. The label was founded by C.M. James, author and brother of the late singer, to honor her legacy and fearless artistry. Larysa Jaye will be the label’s first posthumous artist, with her single, "No Other Face," set for release in March 2025, followed by a full album later in the year.
With a commitment to breaking barriers in country music, C.M. Jaye Music LLC is looking for artists who bring raw authenticity and challenge traditional norms. The label seeks country artists with soul, grit, and compelling stories—voices that stand out and reflect a new era of country music.
Larysa Jaye’s legacy also continues through the release of her music memoir, Love & Lyrics: The Nashville Dream, which was published on February 14, 2025. The memoir, completed before her passing, captures her journey through lyrics and personal reflections. It is currently available on Amazon and LarysaJayeWrites.com Her previously released music can also be found on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube (@LarysaJaye).
The memoir is available in both softcover and digital eBook formats, each featuring exclusive multimedia enhancements. The softcover edition includes QR codes that direct readers to an interactive webpage featuring the audiobook version, as well as never-before-seen footage, behind-the-scenes videos, and additional content. The digital eBook edition provides clickable links that grant access to the same exclusive features.
Each chapter of the memoir begins with a song lyric, followed by its meaning and backstory, providing insight into Larysa Jaye’s creative process. In the digital eBook, readers can click to hear the corresponding song at the start of each chapter, while the softcover edition includes QR codes for a fully integrated music and storytelling experience.
The launch of C.M. Jaye Music LLC ensures that Larysa Jaye’s music and influence will continue to inspire a new generation of artists and listeners. With unreleased material, remastered tracks, and a bold approach to redefining Nashville’s sound, her legacy will remain a driving force in country music.
For updates on Larysa Jaye’s releases, artist opportunities, and the future of C.M. Jaye Music LLC, visit cmjayemusic.com.
Follow on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube: @CMJayeMusic.
C.M. Jaye Music LLC: "Old Soul. New Sound. Rebel Roots."
