C.M. Jaye Music, Country Record Label, is Proud to Announce Its Launch; Honoring the Late Nashville Singer, Larysa Jaye and Her Vision

C.M. Jaye Music LLC, a new music label, is preparing for its official launch in spring 2025. Established in honor of the late singer-songwriter Larysa Jaye, the label was founded by her brother, author C.M. James. Larysa Jaye will be the first posthumous artist on the label, with her debut single, "No Other Face," scheduled for release in March, followed by a full album. C.M. Jaye Music LLC is currently seeking country artists who embody its bold, boundary-pushing vision.