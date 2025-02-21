Author Mandelynn Moses’s New Book, "I Am Not Your Villain; I Am Your Mother," is a Poignant Memoir Detailing the Author’s Journey of Trials and Triumphs Through Life
Recent release “I Am Not Your Villain; I Am Your Mother” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Mandelynn Moses is a stirring and thought-provoking autobiographical account that follows the author as she reflects upon her journey through life, sharing the wisdom and lessons gleaned from a life well lived.
Phoenix, AZ, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mandelynn Moses, an avid traveler who enjoys cooking, writing, drawing, and meditating in her spare time, has completed her new book, “I Am Not Your Villain; I Am Your Mother”: a compelling and engaging memoir that explores a life of purpose and happiness as the author chases after her desires to not only survive but thrive.
“Gather around the fire, my children, and let us share in communion with one another,” writes Moses. “The journey that we are about to embark on will be nothing short of mystical, magical, and deeply spiritual, but it shall also be practical and logical. Be prepared. Some of the stories that I will tell you may bring about tears and anger, and some of it may be rather uncomfortable to hear. Some of these tales may sound so outlandish that they may seem completely unreal to you. But know that everything I’m sharing along this journey is truth regardless of how strange and outlandish it may sound to you.
“My life is far from normal. God placed me on this planet to live a life led by example. That does not necessarily mean that everything I have done to get here has been perfect. I have made many mistakes along the way. Most of my learning—or should I say almost all my learning—has been the result of falling and picking myself back up time after time. After tripping so many times and falling into the same ditch, I have learned several ways to avoid the ditch. This has led to imbibed intelligence. It is through my perceived failures and attempts at living a prosperous life that I can now share these wisdoms with you so we can put an end to your suffering, thereby also putting an end to the suffering of the world.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Mandelynn Moses’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on the author’s reflections of life and the lessons learned along the way. Deeply personal and candid, “I Am Not Your Villain; I Am Your Mother” is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "I Am Not Your Villain; I Am Your Mother" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
