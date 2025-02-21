Author Mandelynn Moses’s New Book, "I Am Not Your Villain; I Am Your Mother," is a Poignant Memoir Detailing the Author’s Journey of Trials and Triumphs Through Life

Recent release “I Am Not Your Villain; I Am Your Mother” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Mandelynn Moses is a stirring and thought-provoking autobiographical account that follows the author as she reflects upon her journey through life, sharing the wisdom and lessons gleaned from a life well lived.