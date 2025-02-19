LT Senior Services Continues Its 2025 Seminar Series for Seniors with a Presentation Entitled "Preparing to Stay Put: Effective Steps for Aging in Place"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. The March event will feature a panel of experts who will share ideas for “staying put” in current homes after retirement.
Austin, TX, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Retirees often come to a point when they must evaluate living situations going forward. When thinking about staying in a current home, preparation is key. Attendees at LT Senior Services’ March seminar will learn pros and cons about aging in place. Expert panelists will share some of the most effective strategies and resources available for living safely and independently, and discuss precautions that can be taken to ensure that aging adults remain in control of their lifestyle choices and decisions.
Panelists will include Sahiba Bassi of Declutter Bee, Cyndi Cummings of Turnkey Transitions, Clay Rule of Chefs for Seniors Austin, and Bobby Scruggs of FirstLight Home Care.
“Being prepared is the key to aging comfortably in your own home,” shared Cyndi Cummings. “By making thoughtful adjustments and planning ahead, you can maintain independence and safety for years to come. A little preparation today ensures peace of mind for the future."
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Austin, 78734. Those interested in attending should visit www.ltseniorservices.org/ltssevents for more information and to register to attend.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
Contact
Cyndi Cummings
512-766-3658
https://ltseniorservices.org
