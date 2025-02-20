Skyline Title Support Revolutionizes Real Estate Closings with FastTrack™ MLS
Miami, FL, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Skyline Title Support is excited to announce FastTrack™ MLS, a groundbreaking expedited Municipal Lien Search (MLS) solution that is transforming the real estate closing process. Designed for professionals who need reliable results under tight deadlines, FastTrack delivers the fastest turnaround times in the industry while reducing costs and ensuring accuracy.
FastTrack™ MLS Highlights:
Speed: Municipal Lien Searches completed within 3-48 hours more than 90% of the time, eliminating delays in time-sensitive closings.
Savings: Clients save 30-35% on costs by avoiding municipal hard fees in over 70% of orders.
Reliability: Accurate results are backed by a $2 million Errors & Omissions policy, ensuring peace of mind.
Convenience: Orders can be placed with one click through Skyline Title Support's online portal.
Coverage: Now covering the entire state of Florida.
“I am excited to announce the launch of FastTrack, a project we’ve been passionately developing for years. Designed to deliver exceptional value, this service provides robust turnarounds at a fraction of the price. It reflects our commitment to innovation and creating solutions that truly make a difference for our customers” - Denys Ferreiro | CEO Founder
Revolutionizing the Competitive Real Estate Market
FastTrack™ MLS empowers real estate professionals to close deals faster, eliminate the headaches of municipal delays, and deliver an exceptional client experience. By removing the bottlenecks of traditional MLS processes, Skyline Title Support is setting a new standard for efficiency and reliability in the real estate industry.
Simple and Transparent Pricing
The FastTrack™ MLS fee is $50.00 in addition to standard service fees, with no rush fees for expedited orders. Additionally, 95% of FastTrack orders avoid extra hard costs, reducing invoices by over 30%
Elevate your closings with Skyline Title Support’s FastTrack™ MLS. Visit https://www.skylinetitlesupport.com/services/municipal-lien-searches or contact us today to learn more and place your first order.
Contact
Skyline Title Support
Jason Danzi
1-888-553-4627
www.skylinetitlesupport.com/
