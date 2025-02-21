Author Victor Callegari’s New Book, "Behind the Scenes: Myth, Magic, and Makeup," is a Fascinating Backstage Look at the Author’s Time Working for the Metropolitan Opera
Recent release “Behind the Scenes: Myth, Magic, and Makeup” from Page Publishing author Victor Callegari is a stirring and captivating memoir that reflects upon the author’s time working as head makeup artist for the Metropolitan Opera. Taking readers on an exclusive backstage tour, Callegari provides insight and personal anecdotes spanning over four decades.
New York, NY, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Victor Callegari, who served as head makeup artist for the Metropolitan Opera from 1975 to 2010, has completed his new book, “Behind the Scenes: Myth, Magic, and Makeup”: a fascinating memoir that shares backstage insights, personal anecdotes, and recollections from forty-five years backstage at the Met.
For over thirty-five years, author Victor Callegari was the chief makeup artist for the Metropolitan Opera, starting as an apprentice in 1965. He retired from the Metropolitan Opera in August 2010 after forty-five years with the company, during which he worked on several hundred opera productions, including more than thirty national and six international tours with the company, and over 125 telecasts for PBS and HD TV. He has worked with some of the world’s greatest opera singers, including Bergonzi, Corelli, Domingo, Fleming, Freni, Gedda, Ghiaurov, Giaiotti, Horne, MacNeil, Merrill, Nilsson, Pavarotti, Scotto, Siepi, Sutherland, Tebaldi, Terfel, Tozzi, Tucker, and Vickers, among others. Mr. Callegari is also the recipient of numerous awards, including five Emmy Awards for makeup for Metropolitan Opera productions shown on PBS and on HD TV. He resides in New York City.
“My forty-five years of working at the Metropolitan Opera House, one of the world’s greatest operatic stages, provided me with opportunities to gain tremendous experience in the world of operatic performance at its highest level of excellence,” writes Callegari. “In this book, I share my insights and personal recollections acquired over these years in the hope that they might be of interest to aspiring singers and opera lovers, as it is a perspective on the opera world from a unique vantage point.”
Published by Page Publishing, Victor Callegari’s enthralling memoir will transport readers backstage as they discover everything that goes into creating and producing in one of the world’s most iconic opera houses. Deeply personal and engaging, “Behind the Scenes: Myth, Magic, and Makeup” is shared in the hope that opera lovers and students of voice may all find inspiration and knowledge within its pages.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Behind the Scenes: Myth, Magic, and Makeup" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
