Author Victor Callegari’s New Book, "Behind the Scenes: Myth, Magic, and Makeup," is a Fascinating Backstage Look at the Author’s Time Working for the Metropolitan Opera

Recent release “Behind the Scenes: Myth, Magic, and Makeup” from Page Publishing author Victor Callegari is a stirring and captivating memoir that reflects upon the author’s time working as head makeup artist for the Metropolitan Opera. Taking readers on an exclusive backstage tour, Callegari provides insight and personal anecdotes spanning over four decades.