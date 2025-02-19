Loveforce International Keeps All Love Song February Going Strong with the Release of Two More Love Songs
Santa Clarita, CA, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, February 21, Loveforce International will release two songs for All Love Song February. One is by Billy Ray Charles. Another love song is by Ricky Williams.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Weekend Up In Harlem,” It is an Indie, Smooth Jazz, Contemporary Jazz, Urban Jazz Fusion with elements of R&B, instrumental. It is meant to evoke thoughts of a romantic weekend in the Harlem Neighborhood of New York City. It creates imagery of strolling arm in arm with the one you love down the same streets & night clubs where Jazz Greats played & restaurants where writers of the Harlem Renaissance met, dined and discussed the news of the day. Harlem, where one can drink in the history that changed & uplifted the world.
The latest Digital Music Single by Ricky Williams is entitled “4 The Love Of You.” It is a Jazzy R&B music genre song. Lyrically, it is about the joyful profession of strong love. It is about the kind of love that will make sacrifices for a loved one. Melodically, it is reminiscent of a Jeffrey Osbourne type of song supported by a solid bass, drum, and keyboards create a light sound that is meant to be timeless. It is meant to be listened to when one is with someone they love or while thinking about the one that one loves.
“We have two strong love songs this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “They extend the concept of all love song February beyond February 14,” he continued.
Loveforce International’s two new additions to All Love Song February 2025 will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Categories