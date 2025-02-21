Author S.M.C. Serna’s New Book, "The Traveler," is a Gripping Saga That Follows One Man’s Search for Answers After Losing Everything He’s Ever Known in Life
Recent release “The Traveler” from Page Publishing author S.M.C. Serna is a compelling novel that centers around Jack T. Stone, a young man whose life is turned upside down after his parents go missing and his family estate’s future remains unclear. Desperate for answers to his situation, Jack embarks on a quest to discover the truth in the hopes of reuniting his family once more.
New York, NY, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- S.M.C. Serna, grew up in the great Northwest with a passion for travel and outdoor adventure, has completed her new book, “The Traveler”: a stirring tale that follows one man’s journey to discover the truth in order to reunite with his parents and save not only his family manor but his entire future.
“A mysterious mansion, missing parents, and a ruthless plot to take over his life—Jack T. Stone’s future is hanging by a thread,” writes Serna. “His parents have gone missing from an archeological expedition. The Stone manor, which has been in his family for hundreds of years, may be taken from him, and now he’s lost, alone, and in trouble.
“Memories of his mom and dad, a devoted nanny, and a dusty backpack are all he has left as Jack is stalked by dangerous enemies working for one ruthless man who wants him gone and another who wants to keep him a prisoner. With more questions than answers, Jack encounters ancient myths, shocking truths, and a gifted girl with her highly talented friends who become entangled with him in a deep mystery Jack cannot possibly solve alone.
“What Jack doesn’t know may well be his downfall or his salvation. But will he ever discover a way to unravel the secrets of the Ancients which have been erased from all history, and can he somehow find a way to bring his family back together again…or lose them forever?”
Published by Page Publishing, S.M.C. Serna’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Jack’s journey to repair the tattered remains of his life. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Traveler” promises to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leading to a stunning conclusion they’ll never see coming.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “The Traveler” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
