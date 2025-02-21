Author S.M.C. Serna’s New Book, "The Traveler," is a Gripping Saga That Follows One Man’s Search for Answers After Losing Everything He’s Ever Known in Life

Recent release “The Traveler” from Page Publishing author S.M.C. Serna is a compelling novel that centers around Jack T. Stone, a young man whose life is turned upside down after his parents go missing and his family estate’s future remains unclear. Desperate for answers to his situation, Jack embarks on a quest to discover the truth in the hopes of reuniting his family once more.